Ashe Announces Sophomore Album 'Rae'

California-based, RIAA Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Ashe revealed the October 14 release date of her highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album Rae (via Mom+Pop Music). Click here to pre-order.

The announcement came alongside the release of Ashe's new single and video "Angry Woman," which she has been performing to 50,000 fans around the world during her sold-out Fault Line Tour.

"'Angry Woman' is my enough is enough record," proclaimed Ashe. "There's always been this sense that as a woman in this world I've needed to 'behave' and 'play nice,' cutting off all this power and confidence that as women we should be demonstrating on a daily basis. 'Angry Woman,' in many ways, is about being fed up with abuse of power and that it sometimes takes a little righteous anger to make a change. Especially in today's climate, I want to see women getting a little angry, because we should be."

The "Angry Woman" music video was inspired by Yoko Ono's famous 1964 cut-piece performance in which she encouraged audience members to cut off a small piece of her clothing, which was theirs to keep. Ashe reimagines this original concept and adapts it to the Rae album era themes of feminine liberation, celebration and confidence.

"I felt Yoko One's cut-piece performance was very empowering and related to the song I wrote and how it feels to be a woman in America in 2022," said Ashe. "I was very inspired and wanted to pay homage to it in the 'Angry Woman' video."

The track follows early singles "Hope You're Not Happy" and "Another Man's Jeans," both of which will be featured on Rae. The songs were Ashe's new music since the release of her debut album Ashlyn. The record featured "Till Forever Falls Apart" with FINNEAS, which was named one of the best songs of 2021 by the Los Angeles Times and surpassed 126 million streams on Spotify.

Ashe's meteoric rise includes amassing over 1.8 billion streams, 230 million video views, 7.4 million monthly Spotify listeners and a 4 million combined social media reach. She has a diverse group of notable fans including Diane Keaton, Brian Wilson, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, FINNEAS, Maggie Rogers, Dove Cameron, Arlo Parks and Sam Fischer. Stereogum praised her as a "wonderfully engaging writer with a flair for the dramatic," while ELLE called her "an incredible lyricist" and Variety declared she's a "giant young talent."

Ashe will head back out on the road for a string of U.S. summer dates on her Is It Me Or Is It Hot Tour. The shows kick off July 7 at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI and wraps September 22 at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Tickets can be purchased here.

Watch the new music video here:

Ashe Tour Dates

Thurs, July 7 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

Fri, July 8 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI+

Sat, July 9 - Deluxe @ Old Nation Centre - Indianapolis, IN-

Tues, July 26 - Higher Ground Ballroom - South Burlington, VT

Thurs, July 28 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

Fri, July 29 - Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts - Montreal, QC*

Sun, July 31 - Mo Pop Festival - Detroit, MI*

Fri, August 5 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA*

Mon, September 19 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

Wed, September 21 - House of Blues Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, FL

Thurs, September 22 - Revolution Live - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

*Festival

-Is It Me or Is It Hot Tour

+Supporting The Lumineers