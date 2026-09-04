As It Is Releases SO A-LIVE! EP Featuring ESPERA During UK Tour

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Transatlantic pop-rock quartet AS IT IS have released their live-recorded EP, 'So A-Live!', via FLG. Recorded at Marshall Studios alongside Espera, the EP follows the release of the band's newly released self-titled fifth album, which recently achieved the #1 spot in the Official UK Independent Album chart.

Speaking of the new EP, frontman Patty Walters says, 'We're incredibly excited and proud to release the 'So A-Live!' EP, our first ever collection of live recordings. It was such a joy and a true privilege to spend the day performing alongside such talented and passionate musicians. The new embellishments and the absolutely unreal talent that Lyns, Mattie, Paige, Pete, and Blue brought to this session truly took these four songs to a new level. We're so humbled, appreciative, and proud to have created this EP with each of them, and we're thrilled to be sharing it with the world today.'

Lynsey Ward of Espera also shares, 'Writing and recording our feature on 'I'm So Alive!', the opening track on such a significant record in As It Is history, was already incredibly exciting. But there really is nothing quite like being in a room together and making it all happen live! The session was chock-full of infectious joy and camaraderie. Patty, Ben, Ali and Foley demonstrated such trust in asking us to write and perform additional vocal arrangements for 'Do You Remember?', 'Live, Laugh, Love, Los Angeles,' and 'Marilyn', making it all the more meaningful that they now feature on this very special live EP release! Mattie, Paige and I are so proud to contribute towards such a powerful era for As It Is.'

For As It Is, this self-titled album isn't a reinvention. It's a reconnection. After years of personal struggles, lineup changes and the emotional weight that surrounded I WENT TO HELL AND BACK, Patty Walters, Ben Biss, Ali Testo and Patrick Foley found their way back to each other as friends before ever considering making music again. With Patty taking time away to prioritise his mental health and build an identity beyond the band, As It Is gradually became a choice rather than a necessity. That shift in perspective laid the foundation for the band's first record as a quartet in eight years, created without expectation or pressure, but simply for the joy of writing music together again.

That freedom runs through every part of the album. Written across multiple sessions with producer Kel Pinchin, the record embraces the sounds that first inspired the band, balancing huge, heartfelt rock songs with their most open and emotionally honest songwriting to date. Looking back at the people they were, the friendships that endured and the lessons learned along the way, As It Is captures a band that has rediscovered not only its identity, but the genuine connection that made it worth creating in the first place.

Listen to the EP

Buy the EP Vinyl

Musicians Featured on So A-Live! EP

Patty Walters - Vocals, Guitar

Ben Biss - Guitar, Vocals

Ali Testo - Bass, Vocals

Patrick Foley - Drums

Lynsey Ward - Vocals

Mathilda Riley - Vocals

Paige Phillips - Vocals

Kianna Blue - Piano

Pete Fraser - Saxophone

Tracklist

I'm So Alive! (LIVE)

Do You Remember (LIVE)

Live Laugh Love Los Angeles (LIVE)

Marilyn (LIVE)

Upcoming UK Tour Dates

9/4: Wolverhampton @ KK's Steel Mill

9/5: Milton Keynes @ Craufurd Arms

9/6: Cambridge @ Mash

9/8: Norwich @ The Waterfront Studio

9/9: Sheffield @ Corporation

9/10: Hull @ Social

9/11: Newcastle @ The Grove

9/12: Edinburgh @ La Belle Angele

9/13: Liverpool @ District

9/15: Belfast @ The Limelight 2

9/16: Dublin @ Academy

9/18: Blackpool @ Bootleg Social

9/19: Oxford O2 @ Academy 2

9/20: Cardiff @ The Globe

9/21: Guildford @ Boileroom

9/22: Tunbridge Wells @ The Forum

9/23: Portsmouth @ The Wedgewood Rooms

Photo Credit: Ashlea Bea



Photo Credit: Ashlea Bea

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