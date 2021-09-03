Artist & Songwriter Chloe Lilac Debuts New Single '10 Things'

Today, Brooklyn-based artist Chloe Lilac has released a brand new single and her first of 2021, "10 Things." The song is the first track to see a release from Chloe's upcoming new mixtape, due out fall 2021. Listen to "10 Things" everywhere now here. Watch the official video here.

A personal track tracing the rough edges of a close friendship's fallout, Chloe details, "i wrote 10 things about a bad friend i had throughout my life, and finally realizing it wasn't healthy for me to keep them around anymore. it can be so frustrating when a close friend prioritizes a relationship above your friendship. best friend breakups are one of the most painful things you can go through, especially when you feel let down by someone you trust so much."

"10 Things" marks Chloe Lilac's triumphant return since her 2020 sophomore EP, DOUCHEBAG - a fearless, anthemic collection of tracks that solidified Chloe's place as a veritable force among rising alt/pop artists. Featuring songs like "HERE'S YOUR SONG," "MODERATION" and title track, "DOUCHEBAG," the project drew widespread critical love from outlets like The FADER, NYLON, UPROXX, MTV, Refinery29, and PAPER.

Through the uncertainty that shadowed much of the last year, Chloe Lilac tapped into her DIY roots to self-direct and self-shoot two official videos in her Brooklyn home while in quarantine and has also asserted herself a bold activist for social causes. From taking a stand for LGBTQ rights during Pride Month (see a partnership here with Pride.com) to joining the fight for racial justice, Chloe has become a beacon of strength and a model for young women and artists.

Early 2019 debut EP, Manic Pixie Dream, kickstarted a slew of critical acclaim and streaming success. Singles "High School" and "Special" both were given Spotify 'New Music Friday' placement and saw critical love from outlets such as Billboard, who called "High School" "an undeniably exuberant affair."

Be on the lookout for more from Chloe Lilac's upcoming new project, out fall 2021.