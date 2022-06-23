Arkells Announce New Album 'Blink Twice' & Share New Song 'Dance With You' Ft. CœUr de Pirate and Aly & AJ

Arkells announce the official release date for their seventh studio record, Blink Twice, coming September 23rd via Virgin / Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company. The brand new companion album to the band's current release, Blink Once, Blink Twice showcases a new collection of songs where Arkells continue to push their sound and creativity to a new level.

As Arkells stayed busy making music during the last two years, they always knew they would come out of the pandemic with two distinct records - Blink Once (47M+ streams) and Blink Twice. The first single "Reckoning" was released earlier this year and was followed by current radio single "Past Life" featuring Cold War Kids.

"Blink Twice is about going to new places and seeing the world with fresh eyes. You can either move through life and grow stubborn, or you can grow curious, says frontman Max Kerman. "We've never had an album with so many guest artists along for the ride. Everyone from Cold War Kids, to Aly & AJ, Tegan and Sara, Lights, Cœur De Pirate, Joel Plaskett and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers. At our core we'll always be a living, breathing soul band. But Blink Twice lets us be that and more."

With no shortage of new music, the band has shared a brand new song "Dance With You" featuring Cœur De Pirate and Aly & AJ. Arkells premiered the song with a first spin of the track last weekend during Montreal's F1 Festivities. The addictive dance track is accompanied by a glamorously retro music video, watch here.

"We've always loved French music. From 60s folk to modern electronic music, the sound of the language is unmistakably cool and romantic," continues Kerman. "Once the song began to come together, we reached out to Beatrice (Cœur De Pirate) to pen the French verse. Our pals Aly & AJ sang on the choruses and the song immediately felt like nothing we've ever been part of before."

"We are thrilled to be featured on this track," said Aly & AJ. "And we're happy to lend our vocals to this perfect summer jam to cut loose to".

Béatrice Martin (Cœur De Pirate) said, "so happy I'm featured on this dance track fever dream of a song, with ROC legends Arkells and personal heroes of mine Aly & AJ. Max called me out of the blue and was like 'write me a verse that sounds like we're having a good time in a bar in Paris' and as someone who had just given birth at the time of that call, I thought that was right up my alley."

Listen to the new single here:

BLINK ONCE / TWICE 2022 TOUR DATES

June 25 - Hamilton, ON - The Rally

June 30 - Lake Cowichan, BC - Laketown Shakedown

July 1 - Surrey, BC - Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

July 2 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Jazz Festival

July 30 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga

July 31 - Saint John, NB - Area 506 Festival

Aug 1 - St. Johns, NL - George Street

Aug 13 - Sudbury, ON - Grace Hartman Amphitheatre

Sept 9 - Berlin, GER - Lido

Sept 12 - Hamburg, GER - Knust

Sept 13 - Düsseldorf, GER - Zakk

Sept 15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio

Sept 16 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Sept 17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 3

Sept 19 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Sept 20 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

Sept 22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

Sept 23 - London, UK - Brixton Electric

Sept 24 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

Sept 30 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre w/ Lights

Oct 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre w/ K.Flay

Oct 22 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre w/ K.Flay

Oct 25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena w/ K.Flay

Oct 28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome w/ K.Flay

Oct 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place w/ K.Flay

Nov 24 - Ottawa, ON - TD Arena w/ Joel Plaskett Emergency