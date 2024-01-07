Ariana Grande Announces New Single 'yes, and?'

The lead single from Grande's seventh studio album will be released on Friday, January 12.

By: Jan. 07, 2024

Ariana Grande Announces New Single 'yes, and?'

Ariana Grande will be releasing her new single, "yes, and?," on Friday, January 12.

Grande recently teased the new single by wearing a crew neck with the title printed on it. She previously used the promotional tactic when wearing a "no tears left to cry" sweatshirt, before the "Sweetener" lead single was released.

The single is the first song released from her upcoming seventh studio album. It is slated to be released this year.

The new album is part of a big year for Grande, as she will also be starring in the two-part Wicked movie. The first part will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Max Martin, whose music can be heard on Broadway in & Juliet, has contributed to the new album, Listen to all of Grande's past work with Martin here.

Grande also shared a post with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on "Santa Tell Me" and her albums "My Everything," "Sweetener," "Dangerous Woman," and "Thank U, Next."

Last year, Grande revealed that she had gone into "full preparation mode" before her Wicked audition and had not worked on new music since. Stating that she was spending all her "time with Glinda," she put new music on hold to work on Wicked.

Once Wicked filming was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it has been rumored that she worked with & Juliet's Max Martin on new music.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.



