Arctic Monkeys Announce YouTube Livestream of Kings Theatre Show

Arctic Monkeys have announced a Youtube livestream of their intimate Kings Theatre performance that took place last month. The 45 minute broadcast will premiere via Youtube on Sunday October 23rd at 8pm EST. The Car is available to stream now.

Listen to The Car here:

Watch the video for "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am":

ARCTIC MONKEYS UPCOMING LIVE DATES

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2022

November 4, 2022 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Jeunesse Arena

November 5, 2022 - São Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound

November 8, 2022 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk

November 10, 2022 - Asunción, Paraguay - Kilk Fest

November 12, 2022 - Santiago de Chile, Chile - Primavera Sound

November 13, 2022 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound

November 15, 2022 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1

November 17, 2022 - Bogota, Colombia - Coliseo Live

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Festival

December 28 - Jan 1, 2023 - Glenworth Valley, Australia - Los Paradise

JANUARY 2023

January 2, 2023 - Yelgun, Australia - Falls Festival NSW

January 4, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

January 5, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

January 6, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Heaps Good Festival

January 8, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Falls Festival WA

January 11, 2023 - Brisbane, AU - Riverstage

January 14, 2023 - Sydney, AU - The Domain

APRIL 2023

April 24, 2023 - Linz, Austria - Tipsarena

April 25, 2023 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

April 27, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

April 29, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

April 30, 2023 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

MAY 2023

May 2, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 3, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Areana

May 5, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 6, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 8, 2023 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

May 9, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

May 10, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

May 29, 2023 - Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate Stadium

May 31, 2023 - Coventry, UK - Building Society Arena

JUNE 2023

June 2, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford

June 3, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford

June 5, 2023 - Middlesbrough, UK - Riverside Stadium

June 7, 2023 - Norwich, UK - Carrow Road Stadium

June 9, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park

June 10, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park

June 12, 2023 - Swansea, UK - Swansea.com Stadium

June 14, 2023 - Southampton, UK - The Ageas Bowl

June 16, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 17, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 18, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium

June 20, 2023 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 25, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

AUGUST 2023

August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2023

September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

October 1, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum