Arctic Monkeys Announce YouTube Livestream of Kings Theatre Show
Their new album The Car is available to stream now.
Arctic Monkeys have announced a Youtube livestream of their intimate Kings Theatre performance that took place last month. The 45 minute broadcast will premiere via Youtube on Sunday October 23rd at 8pm EST. The Car is available to stream now.
Listen to The Car here:
Watch the video for "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am":
ARCTIC MONKEYS UPCOMING LIVE DATES
NOVEMBER/DECEMBER 2022
November 4, 2022 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Jeunesse Arena
November 5, 2022 - São Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound
November 8, 2022 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk
November 10, 2022 - Asunción, Paraguay - Kilk Fest
November 12, 2022 - Santiago de Chile, Chile - Primavera Sound
November 13, 2022 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Primavera Sound
November 15, 2022 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1
November 17, 2022 - Bogota, Colombia - Coliseo Live
November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Festival
December 28 - Jan 1, 2023 - Glenworth Valley, Australia - Los Paradise
JANUARY 2023
January 2, 2023 - Yelgun, Australia - Falls Festival NSW
January 4, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
January 5, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
January 6, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia - Heaps Good Festival
January 8, 2023 - Perth, Australia - Falls Festival WA
January 11, 2023 - Brisbane, AU - Riverstage
January 14, 2023 - Sydney, AU - The Domain
APRIL 2023
April 24, 2023 - Linz, Austria - Tipsarena
April 25, 2023 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
April 27, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
April 29, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
April 30, 2023 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
MAY 2023
May 2, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 3, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Areana
May 5, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 6, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 8, 2023 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
May 9, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
May 10, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
May 29, 2023 - Bristol, UK - Ashton Gate Stadium
May 31, 2023 - Coventry, UK - Building Society Arena
JUNE 2023
June 2, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford
June 3, 2023 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford
June 5, 2023 - Middlesbrough, UK - Riverside Stadium
June 7, 2023 - Norwich, UK - Carrow Road Stadium
June 9, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park
June 10, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Hillsborough Park
June 12, 2023 - Swansea, UK - Swansea.com Stadium
June 14, 2023 - Southampton, UK - The Ageas Bowl
June 16, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 17, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 18, 2023 - London, UK - Emirates Stadium
June 20, 2023 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle
June 25, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
AUGUST 2023
August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 26, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2023
September 1, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 13, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 19, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
September 30, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
October 1, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum