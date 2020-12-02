Architects Share New Track 'Black Lungs'

England-based post-metalcore quintet, Architects share the second single off their forthcoming ninth studio record For Those That Wish To Exist. "Black Lungs" follows the colossal single "Animals," which to date has amassed 6M+ streams and 3.5M+ YouTube views.



Today, the band share the post-apocalyptic video for "Black Lungs," directed by Jeb Hardwick. The track calls for us to examine the role we are currently playing in the destruction of the world with barren landscapes and foreshadowing of extinction.

On For Those That Wish To Exist, Architects tackle the biggest questions facing the future of our planet with their grandest, most expansive sonic offering yet. On the self-produced record, Architects build upon the band's hallmark post-metalcore and layers a burgeoning influence of electronics and orchestral strings, horns, and choirs. The result is a rich tapestry that transcends the limitations of genre and rewards exploration and immersion in its journey.



The record's 15-tracks hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course and paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of the human condition, For Those That Wish To Exist calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment. Such concerns that have long been prevalent in the music of a band who have continually championed and shared their platform with causes such as Sea Shepherd, are outspoken critics of barbaric exercises such as fox hunting, and who focus on sustainability in everything from their touring to merch production.

FOR THOSE THAT WISH TO EXIST TRACK LISTING



1. Do You Dream of Armageddon?

2. Black Lungs

3. Giving Blood

4. Discourse Is Dead

5. Dead Butterflies

6. An Ordinary Extinction

7. Impermanence ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)

8. Flight Without Feathers

9. Little Wonder ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)

10. Animals

11. Libertine

12. Goliath ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)

13. Demi God

14. Meteor

15. Dying Is Absolutely Safe



Architects is vocalist Sam Carter, drummer Dan Searle, bassist Ali Dean and guitarists Josh Middleton and Adam Christianson.

