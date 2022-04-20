Architects Release New Song 'When We Were Young'

Today, ARCHITECTS have unleashed a crushing new single and video "when we were young."

"when we were young is a song that recognises what is gained and what is lost as we get older" says Dan Searle. "as the world unfolds around us we can become overwhelmed by its endless complexity. when i was 20 I thought I had the whole thing sussed, today i'm pretty sure i'll never understand reality. we lose our innocence as we age, and although fatalism and cynicism can creep in, we also begin to shift our focus toward gratitude for existence and for those that we love."

"when we were young" is one of ARCHITECTS' most expansive sonic offerings to date, incorporating intricate guitar work and a phenomenal groove, with Sam Carter's signature melodic rock vocals soaring overtop.

The song was premiered on Clara Amfo's BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show last night, as the 'Hottest Record in the World'.

"when we were young" is the first new recording from the band, since their last-years critically acclaimed UK number 1 album "For Those That Wish To Exist".

ARCHITECTS will be touring the US starting this September. Tickets on general sale now - HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

ARCHITECTS US Tour Dates

September 6, 2022- Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

September 8, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

September 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riviera

September 10, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

September 12, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

September 13, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

September 15, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

September 16, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

September 17, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

September 20, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

September 21, 2022 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

September 22, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

September 23, 2022 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

September 25, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

September 26, 2022 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

September 27, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

September 29, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 30, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven

October 1, 2022 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

October 3, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

October 4, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

October 6, 2022 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

October 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - NOVO

October 9, 2022 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock