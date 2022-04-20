Architects Release New Song 'When We Were Young'
Today, ARCHITECTS have unleashed a crushing new single and video "when we were young."
"when we were young is a song that recognises what is gained and what is lost as we get older" says Dan Searle. "as the world unfolds around us we can become overwhelmed by its endless complexity. when i was 20 I thought I had the whole thing sussed, today i'm pretty sure i'll never understand reality. we lose our innocence as we age, and although fatalism and cynicism can creep in, we also begin to shift our focus toward gratitude for existence and for those that we love."
"when we were young" is one of ARCHITECTS' most expansive sonic offerings to date, incorporating intricate guitar work and a phenomenal groove, with Sam Carter's signature melodic rock vocals soaring overtop.
The song was premiered on Clara Amfo's BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show last night, as the 'Hottest Record in the World'.
"when we were young" is the first new recording from the band, since their last-years critically acclaimed UK number 1 album "For Those That Wish To Exist".
ARCHITECTS will be touring the US starting this September. Tickets on general sale now - HERE.
Watch the new music video here:
ARCHITECTS US Tour Dates
September 6, 2022- Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
September 8, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
September 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riviera
September 10, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
September 12, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
September 13, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
September 15, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak
September 16, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
September 17, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
September 20, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
September 21, 2022 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
September 22, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
September 23, 2022 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore
September 25, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
September 26, 2022 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
September 27, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
September 29, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
September 30, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven
October 1, 2022 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
October 3, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
October 4, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
October 6, 2022 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
October 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - NOVO
October 9, 2022 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock