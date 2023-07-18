Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop 'Get The Dough Off'

Curling will release their brand new studio album No Guitar due out on August 11. The band’s cross-continental founders Bernie Gelman (Bay Area) and Jojo Brandel (Japan) earned acclaim spanning Guitar World, Northern Transmissions and more for their high octane lead single “Hi-Elixir”.

Today, they are thrilled to unveil the second album cut “Patience,” a sour-and-sweet alt-rock bite, alongside an official video. Gelman shares, “Patience was originally a really languid acoustic song Jojo had written, but it turned into this huge anthemic rock song by the time the rest of the band added to it.

It's full of little details and hooks and was one of the high points of recording No Guitar. Music video director John MacKay took the lyrics about BDSM and the idea of taking pleasure in pain and made a video where the protagonist is being chased through the streets and alleyways of NYC by a Terminator-like dominatrix.”

No Guitar is a record of musical complications that sound effortless, cloaking the heavy thematic undertones such as isolation, romantic heartbreak and the loss of a loved one. The lush and intricate songs cover a myriad of stylistic ground, from power-pop’s punchy bittersweetness and rustling indie-folk to the openhearted intricacy of Midwestern emo.

Gelman and Brandel are joined for the first time by drummer Kynwyn Sterling, whose percussive prowess strengthens the band’s sound more than ever before. Fans can experience their captivating live performance on tour this summer supporting Nation Of Language in Portland and Vancouver.

No Guitars’ tangle of electronics, gestures towards the future’s perpetual uncertainties while also pointing towards an exciting new future.

North American Tour Dates

8/11: Portland, OR @ Fixin' To

8/12: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

8/13: Portland, OR @ Gloomhouse

8/14: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater ^

8/16: Grass Valley, CA @ Unchurch

8/17: Upland, CA @ Hyrule Temple

8/18: Oakland, CA @ Oakland Secret

8/19: Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon

8/20: Centralia, WA @ Space Place House

^ = w/ Nation of Language

Photo courtesy of the artist