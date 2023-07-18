Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop 'Get The Dough Off'

Their new album is due out on August 11.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop 'Get The Dough Off'

Curling will release their brand new studio album No Guitar due out on August 11. The band’s cross-continental founders Bernie Gelman (Bay Area) and Jojo Brandel (Japan) earned acclaim spanning Guitar World, Northern Transmissions and more for their  high octane lead single “Hi-Elixir”.

 Today, they are thrilled to unveil the second album cut “Patience,” a sour-and-sweet alt-rock bite, alongside an official video. Gelman shares, “Patience was originally a really languid acoustic song Jojo had written, but it turned into this huge anthemic rock song by the time the rest of the band added to it.

It's full of little details and hooks and was one of the high points of recording No Guitar. Music video director John MacKay took the lyrics about BDSM and the idea of taking pleasure in pain and made a video where the protagonist is being chased through the streets and alleyways of NYC by a Terminator-like dominatrix.”

No Guitar is a record of musical complications that sound effortless, cloaking the heavy thematic undertones such as isolation, romantic heartbreak and the loss of a loved one. The lush and intricate songs cover a myriad of stylistic ground, from power-pop’s punchy bittersweetness and rustling indie-folk to the openhearted intricacy of Midwestern emo.

Gelman and Brandel are joined for the first time by drummer Kynwyn Sterling, whose percussive prowess strengthens the band’s sound more than ever before. Fans can experience their captivating live performance on tour this summer supporting Nation Of Language in Portland and Vancouver.

No Guitars’ tangle of electronics, gestures towards the future’s perpetual uncertainties while also pointing towards an exciting new future.

North American Tour Dates

8/11: Portland, OR @ Fixin' To

8/12: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

8/13: Portland, OR @ Gloomhouse

8/14: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater ^

8/16: Grass Valley, CA @ Unchurch

8/17: Upland, CA @ Hyrule Temple

8/18: Oakland, CA @ Oakland Secret

8/19: Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon

8/20: Centralia, WA @ Space Place House

^ = w/ Nation of Language

Photo courtesy of the artist




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement Photo
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement

X have announced the rescheduled tour dates that were unfortunately postponed last month due to an unforeseen medical emergency procedure with a band member. After a short recovery, the band is intact and currently on tour through July 30. The rescheduled dates begin August 27 in Chicago and continue on through September 9 in Tennessee.

2
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album Rise of the Wise Photo
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

‘Rise of The Wise’ showcases Jauz’s talent, artistry, and growth as an internationally acclaimed DJ and producer and cleverly alludes to his successful debut album. No stranger to wide success, Jauz’s debut album, ‘The Wise & The Wicked’, made a name for itself by hitting the top charts of iTunes Dance within just 90 minutes of the release.

3
Singer/Songwriter Sonya Glass To Release Acoustic Ballad Horoscope This Month Photo
Singer/Songwriter Sonya Glass To Release Acoustic Ballad 'Horoscope' This Month

Indie singer-songwriter Sonya Glass has returned with her latest single, 'Horoscope,' set for release on July 28th.

4
Wild Black Reveals Label Debut with Next Door Records Photo
Wild Black Reveals Label Debut with Next Door Records

Toronto based Wild Black reveals her new single “Stay Dreamin’” alongside a video capturing a collage of adventures during a Californian road trip of self-discovery. Blending influences of disco, 80’s and 90’s pop, dance, rock, and RnB into her genre-fluid alternative pop sound, “Stay Dreamin’” is Wild Black’s debut release with her new label.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR