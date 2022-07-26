Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aoife O'Donovan Shares Olga Bell Remix of 'B61'

The track is from her recently released and critically acclaimed album, Age of Apathy.

Jul. 26, 2022  

Aoife O'Donovan shares the Olga Bell Remix of "B61," a track from her recently released and critically acclaimed album, Age of Apathy.

"I met Olga while we were both students at New England Conservatory in the early 2000s," says O'Donovan. "We have worked together a few times, most memorably the Colorado Music Festival in 2014, where we sang as a trio with My Brightest Diamond. I've always been taken with Olga's capacity for intense creativity, which is on full display here in this remix. I love her utterly unique take on this song."

Added Olga Bell: "I've been in awe of Aoife and her music since we were in school together at NEC, nearly 20 (?!) years ago. Her brilliant vocals are at the helm of this remix, both in their untouched, original form, and also pitched down, introducing a compelling dimension of ambiguity and fluidity to the subject and pronouns of Aoife's lyrics."

On August 12, O'Donovan will embark on a tour with Hiss Golden Messenger, followed by appearances at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, Freshgrass Music Festival and just-announced Northwest tour dates with Maya de Vitry beginning September 18. A full list of tour dates is below and tickets are on sale here.

Produced by fellow GRAMMY-winner Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens), Age Of Apathy was recorded through a unique residency with Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Working both on-site at their studio with GRAMMY-nominated engineer Darren Schneider while collaborating entirely remotely with Henry, the result is a singular work that synthesizes O'Donovan's peerless melodic construction and literary ambition into a statement on self-determination and the need to create your own purpose.

Aoife O'Donovan operates in a thrilling musical world beyond genre. Deemed "a vocalist of unerring instinct" by The New York Times, she has previously released two critically-acclaimed and boundary-blurring solo albums including In the Magic Hour, which Rolling Stone hailed for its "Impressionistic, atmospheric songs [that] relay their narratives against gorgeous pastoral backdrops."

A savvy and generous collaborator, Aoife is one third of the group I'm With Her with bandmates Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz. The trio's debut album, See You Around, was hailed as "willfully open-hearted" by NPR Music. I'm With Her earned an Americana Music Association Award in 2019 for Duo/Group of the Year, and a Grammy-award in 2020 for Best American Roots Song.

O'Donovan spent the preceding decade as co-founder and frontwoman of the string band, Crooked Still and is the featured vocalist and a songwriting contributor on The Goat Rodeo Sessions - the group with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile.

She has appeared as a featured vocalist with over a dozen symphonies including the National Symphony Orchestra, written for Alison Krauss, performed with jazz trumpeter Dave Douglas, and spent a decade as a regular contributor to the radio variety shows "Live From Here" and "A Prairie Home Companion."

Listen to the new single here:



