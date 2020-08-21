Anya Marina to Release 'Queen Of The Night' On September 25; Shares New Single 'Can't Nobody Love You'

The song will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday.

On September 25, Anya Marina will release her new album Queen Of The Night (pre-order). The album was written and recorded in part in Nashville with several producers (K.S. Rhoads / "Love the Most", Katie Herzig / "Lucky Star") and San Diego (with Brian Karscig of Louis XIV and Nervous Wreckords on "Just Calling") but mostly in NYC with producer / artist Miles Francis (Last Word, Creeps, Can't Nobody Love You, Nothing, The Man, 16 Letters, Ain't Misbehavin') and Christopher Kuffner ("Broken Bottles") from A Great Big World.

Today Anya has shared her take on Solomon Burke's beloved song "Can't Nobody Love You." The track is latest single to be lifted from Anya's forthcoming release with PopMatters and the song will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday.

About the song Anya says:

I first heard 'Can't Nobody Love You' as done by the Zombies last year and became obsessed with it. The original was penned by Jimmy Mitchell and made famous by preacher and singer Solomon Burke in 1963. I loved the wild confidence of lines like 'Can't nobody kiss you like I'm kissing you, can't nobody talk to you like I'm talking to you right now.' I loved how there was a pause between a couple of the words so it sounds like he's saying, 'Can't nobody talk to you" as in: no one is allowed to talk to you. It reminded me of that Liz Phair song, 'Jealousy,' were she says, 'I can't believe you had a life before me, I can't believe they let you run around free.' It's such a perfect embodiment of the mini-psychosis that is jealousy.

If you look back at my catalog, there hasn't been a lot of bravado in my songs. When I wrote the title track Queen of the Night ('maybe I'm a fool in love and I'll look back on this travesty....Or maybe I'm a queen of the night, basking in my majesty') it felt like things were changing. As I continued to write and record songs for the album, the tone was set: What if I'm not broken? What if I rule? I think it was this confidence that drew me to Can't Nobody Love You and helped me continue down that course.

Anya Marina is a provocative and gifted live performer, touring nearly non-stop throughout her career, both as headliner as well as in tandem with such artists as Jason Mraz, Spoon, Joshua Radin, Eric Hutchinson, Chris Isaak, Paolo Nutini, The Virgins, Greg Laswell, Jenny Owen Youngs, Steve Poltz, Dandy Warhols and Tristan Prettyman, and most recently, opening for comedian Nikki Glaser in theaters across the U.S., who Anya will interview via The Talkhouse's podcast on September 2 at 6pm EST.



Anya is also a prolific songwriter, perhaps best known for "Satellite Heart," from the platinum-selling soundtrack to Twilight: New Moon, and her provocative cover of T.I.'s "Whatever You Like" (6 million YouTube views and counting). Marina's songs have been featured in national ad campaigns and influential TV series (13 Reasons Why, Grey's Anatomy, Gossip Girl), remixed by Interpol's Sam Fogarino, and called "a mixture of Liz Phair sex appeal with a dash of [Carl] Jung" by Rolling Stone.



After releasing two critically acclaimed albums (Slow & Steady Seduction: Phase II and Felony Flats) and an EP (Spirit School) on Chop Shop/Atlantic, Marina independently released Paper Plane and EPs Serious Love, and Over You - the lead single from which was featured in the award-winning web series Anya Marina: Indie-pendent Woman. Anya Marina will release with Queen Of The Night this fall.

