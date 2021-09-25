Antony Cherrie Releases 'Whistling Thru Hell' Album

Edinburgh born, New York native singer/songwriter Antony Cherrie releases Whistling Thru Hell: a tragic-comedy podcast and albums based on his published articles and one-man shows performed live around New York City.

The album stands alone as a body of intimately crafted pop gems, showcasing Cherrie's heart-wrenching vocals and innate talent as a storyteller, The mood varies in pace, from the stripped-back folk sentiments of debut 'Chasing Birds', to the soaring, optimistic melodies of 'Coastlines', the jaunty black humour of 'Divorce' (penned from personal experience), to the up-tempo indie licks of 'Shot to Pieces', and the raw connection of 'Sweet Lightning', written originally for Cherrie's new pandemic born niece.





Produced by Antony Cherrie and writing partner Julian Giamio, and mixed and mastered by Dave Thomas and Paul Gala (best known for Ricky Gervais' Afterlife and American Horror Story Hotel) the show features a recently divorced, washed up wannabe musician/comedian and writer.

Who is working through the darkest parts of his life with humour and his love of music. He frequently breaks the fourth wall to provide exposition, internal monologues, and a running commentary as to the art of whistling through hell that he lives daily (think a musical fleabag).

Cherrie explains: "I wrote Whistling Thru Hell when I didn't know what to do during the great plague of 2020. NYC was so quiet it felt like the opening of Walking Dead, which in turn informed the aesthetics of this album.

The first single 'Chasing Birds' dropped June 24th on all streaming platforms with the song 'Divorce' following on July 29th. And the first part of The album Whistling Through Hell October 1st and the second November 1st with the podcast to follow episodically December 1st a tour will follow in 2022.

Track List

Sweet lightning States of emergency Chasing birds Divorce Kiwi Gatling song The ride

Cherrie, formerly of the punk band Johnny Lazer, has written songs with Ian Mcullouch (Echo and the Bunnymen), for video games such as Fifa Football, toured with Nickelback, Findley Quaye and performed Coachella with his band The Prototypes. A downtown favorite, his live performances have graced popular NYC venues including Club Cumming.



Cherrie also has a regular column for independent print magazine Jon, which is distributed worldwide.