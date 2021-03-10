Annie Taylor Share New Double Single 'The Fool/Unspoken'

After releasing their triumphant debut album Sweet Mortality in 2020, award-winning Switzerland indie-rockers Annie Taylor have returned with a new double single "The Fool/Unspoken" - two overflowing tracks recorded at Dala Studios with producer David Langhard that showcase the inimitable attitude of the four-piece.

Driven by Gini Jungi's (vocalist of Annie Taylor) downright cool persona and effortlessly enigmatic vocals, "The Fool," closer of their debut album, strips back the usual controlled chaos of AT with slick, garage rock tones featuring fuzzy guitar work, deep bass grooves, and solid drumming. Not only that, the whimsical music video for "'The Fool" was shot by Das Playground.

On their new release, Gini added about "The Fool":

"For me, "The Fool" is definitely the most meaningful song on the record. I wrote it with great heartbreak and remember even shedding a few tears when I first played it on my guitar. It's about longing for someone's love and how you catch yourself always spinning aimlessly in circles, making a 'fool' of yourself."

"The Fool" is paired up with "Unspoken," a single championed by huge vocal melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and carefully crafted acoustic guitar, all of which are delivered beautifully. "I showed our producer David Langhard our self-made demo of the songs and explained with weird sound imitations, what we want the guitars to sound like. After 10 minutes into recording the songs, he brought a little fuzzy elephant into the recording cabin and told me to strum the strings with the elephant as a plectrum. The fuzzy plectrum changed the sound of the guitar a lot and the outcome are dreamy, soft guitar vibes," Gini Jungi shared about the recording sessions of the double single.

Annie Taylor released their debut album, Sweet Mortality, in September 2020 and has been unstoppable ever since. Renowned for their explosive live shows, their critically acclaimed live EP release encapsulated the much-missed live element of the band. However, to make up for it, they're continuing to flex their studio muscle with fresh sounds. It's easy to hear why they were awarded SRF3 Best Talent by Swiss National Radio and why they were recently nominated for a Swiss Music Award. The album got picked up by numerous media such as Gigwise, God Is In The TV, L.A. Weekly, Shindig Magazine, VISIONS, Nothing But Hope And Passion, and Atwood Magazine to name a few. On top of this, the band just landed an American vinyl collab with VNYL, who are currently distributing across the USA. Making a substantial mark across Europe, the UK, and the US, Annie Taylor is a fast-becoming one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists around - who wants to get involved?

Listen here: