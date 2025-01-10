Annie DiRusso Set to Release Debut Album 'Super Pedestrian;' Shares New Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Annie DiRusso has announced her debut album Super Pedestrian, out March 7th. DiRusso says of her forthcoming debut, “a lot of the album is about this push and pull of acceptance and resistance. It's me learning to surrender and about not being in the passenger seat of your own life (even though I never officially got my driver’s license).”



Annie DiRusso also shares her new song and music video for “Back in Town,” a standout track on the album, of which she shares, “I couldn’t stop writing ‘Back In Town.’ I found myself addicted to writing verses of this song, working on it for months, as I tried to understand new, intense feelings towards someone who lived in a different city. It’s funny to me now that this song is just a collection of the rare moments where I was being honest with myself.”

To celebrate the release of Super Pedestrian, Annie DiRusso and her band will embark on a 32-date headlining tour which will kick off on March 24th with shows in cities including Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, NYC, Chicago and more (full dated below). Tickets for these dates will go on sale to the general public next Thursday, 1/16 at 10am Local Time here.

Super Pedestrian, produced by Caleb Wright (Hippocampus, Samia) follows DiRusso’s critically acclaimed EP God, I Hate This Place, and two straight years on the road, a surreal adventure that involved two sold out headlining tours, opening for Haim and beabadoobee, and debuting her EP on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Prior to this album, DiRusso was touring songs she originally wrote as a teenager and over time, felt like she was playing a past version of herself onstage. "I totally lost touch with my taste in a lot of ways," she reveals. So when the tour ended, DiRusso began "Party July." She moved to a new apartment in East Nashville and made herself available for all the friend hangouts, wine nights, and dance parties she'd missed while on the road.

This era of joyful abandon and radical openness suffuses the new album, and the party-stoic mindset unlocked something in her. By the end of Party July, she already had three new songs including her first single. "Legs” is a sexy summer anthem, born from a wine-fueled dinner party and a casual "I don't give a s if we f" proclamation. "I Am the Deer,” another Party July track, is what happens when you surrender to hooking up with someone you shouldn’t and "Wet" is DiRusso trying not to drown in her feelings, but when she fails and the dam breaks loose on the chorus, she sounds more alive than ever. "Hungry" raised the emotional stakes. "That was written during 'Angry October,'" DiRusso says. The song is about the power dynamics between a predator and victim, she said, reflecting on her past experience in an abusive relationship and with sexual assault, and how naturally it felt to turn the blame on herself. It filled her with rage. The song's chorus echoes advice from her mother, a domestic violence prosecutor: "Nothing makes someone a victim other than their proximity to a predator. If you were in a cave with a hungry bear, it's going to eat you."



DiRusso's craft also evolved during this period. She dabbled in alternate guitar tunings on "Ovid" and "Back in Town," and read straight from her journal to Nashville singer-songwriter and producer Ruston Kelly, for whom she had previously opened. "I was just sitting there with him, reading lines from my journal, and he was like, 'yep, yep, yep,' and then we would kind of shape it," she explained. This is how the striking rocker, "Wearing Pants Again," took such vivid form, and showcases DiRusso's ability to channel impossible-to-articulate sentiments and craft them into songs that feel universal, despite their deeply personal confessions.

Super Pedestrian marks a new era DiRusso. "I feel like a much more balanced, fully formed version of myself," DiRusso says. "I'm so excited to just show people where I'm at and how I'm feeling. I want this album to show people it's okay to have fun."

Annie DiRusso Tour Dates 2025

3.24 - Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

3.26 - Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

3.28 - Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

3.29 - Boise, ID Treefort Music Fest

3.31 - Vancouver, BC Fox Cabaret

4.01 - Seattle, WA Neumos

4.02 - Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

4.04 - San Francisco, CA The Independent

4.05 - Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

4.06 - San Diego, CA Casbah

4.09 - Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

4.11 - Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

4.12 - Austin, TX Antone’s Nightclub

4.13 - Dallas, TX Dada

4.15 - Orlando, FL The Social

4.16 - Tampa, FL Crowbar

4.18 - Birmingham, AL Saturn

4.19 - Atlanta, GA Terminal West

5.23 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

5.24 - Washington DC 9:30 Club

5.25 - Asbury Park, NJ The Wonder Bar

5.28 - New York, NY Webster Hall Grand Ballroom

5.29 - Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club Music Hall

5.30 - South Burlington, VA Higher Ground

5.31 - Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB

6.02 - Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

6.03 - Lakewood, OH Mahall’s

6.05 - Detroit, MI El Club

6.06 - Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

6.07 – Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

6.08 - Milwaukee, WI Vivarium

6.10 - Saint Louis, MO Off Broadway Nightclub

About Annie DiRusso:

Annie DiRusso is a Nashville based indie-rock artist born in NYC, who wears the influence of both of these cities on her sleeve. Blending buzzing garage rock guitars and high-energy performances with a pop-infused flair, the magic she creates in her hooks and melodies is apparent in her previously released singles and debut EP. She has quickly turned casual listeners into hardcore fans with V Magazine noting she’s “single handedly bringing back that raging rock sound” and Alt Press stating, “she’s set to skyrocket.” NPR’s Ann Powers listed “Frisco Forever” as her No. 4 top song of 2023.

Annie has made quite a mark on the touring world since the launch of her career amidst the pandemic, supporting artists like HAIM, Samia, Declan McKenna, beabadoobee, Djo, Peach Pit and more as well as selling out headline shows at venues such as New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, Nashville’s Basement East and Boston’s The Sinclair. She’s currently gearing up to release here first ever full length album, Super Pedestrian, on March 7th.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Marsh

Comments