Anne Elise Hastings Releases New Single 'Missouri'

For songwriters, it takes a special story to get translated verbatim into song, but when Anne Elise Hastings's grandmother told her how her parents-Hastings's great-grandparents-met, she penned a nearly seven minute epic as lovely as the tale itself.

Over a slinky groove, accented by slapback-laden electric guitars, Hastings and Her Revolving Cast of Characters deliver her grandmother's story earnestly and patiently, unwrapping real-life moments of her family's past with delicate detail. This song, "Missouri," is just one shining example of the Appalachian-meets-the Big Easy sound of the group's upcoming album, Unmasking A Confidence Trickster, out February 25th.

Today, Magnet Magazine premiered "Missouri," writing "Hastings' vocal delivery-a sometimes uneasy balance of vulnerability and strength that's part Loretta Lynn, part Janis Joplin-has the same ability to transfix." Fans can listen to "Missouri" below and pre-order or pre-save Unmasking A Confidence Trickster ahead of its February 25th release here.

Anne Elise Hastings and Her Revolving Cast of Characters is a New Orleans-based alt-country band. Hastings carries her characters with powerful vocals and lyrically driven music, retaining her Appalachian roots while embracing her adopted city's sensibility. With inspirations ranging from Dolly Parton to Janis Joplin, listeners are exposed to feelings of nostalgia, heartbreak, and resentment, all backed with compelling, pan-genre musical arrangements. Over time, Hastings' Cast of Characters has undergone many changes, but always features a roster of multifaceted musicians who can switch instruments on a dime. The current cast is composed of Hastings on vocals and rhythm guitar, Isaac Worley on drums, Dustin Dietsche on guitar, and Tristan Clark on bass.

Unmasking A Confidence Trickster has the twang and attitude of old school country but introduces a more modern edge of Hastings and Her Revolving Cast of Characters that demonstrates their broad scope of influences. The songs of Unmasking A Confidence Trickster show a vast range in emotion and tone. One moment, Hastings will channel her Great Grandmother, telling her love story. Then, she'll be taking out her anger at a heinous ex-lover or navigating the dark waters of depression. For Hastings, this collection aims to break down the image that people have created for themselves, unveiling the con artist within everyone. After all, no one is a hero. Not even the writer herself.