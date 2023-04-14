Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anna Vitale Releases Single 'Hold On'

'Hold On' is an inspiring anthem of self-confidence and resilience.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Anna Vitale Releases Single 'Hold On'

Sixteen-year-old Anna Vitale has already begun making a name for herself as a promising singer-songwriter in the indie-pop genre. After releasing two EPs with the help of acclaimed producer David Kershenbaum, she is now hard at work on her debut full-length album. Anna's new single, 'Hold On,' is an inspiring anthem of self-confidence and resilience.

Opening with a captivating piano melody, Anna's voice soars over the track with messages of hope and determination. The song builds to an uplifting chorus backed by guitar, bass, drums, and strings - showcasing her reflective lyricism and breathtaking vocal range. 'Hold On' is a testament to Anna's remarkable ability to forge a connection with listeners of all backgrounds, even at a young age.

Sharing more behind the song's inspiration, Anna says, "'Hold On; is an inspiring song about overcoming one's fears and not letting them pull you down. It is about having confidence in yourself and loving yourself for who you are. It shares a message to never lose hope and keep on going. This song means everything to me. It helps me find comfort in times if need and encourages me to never lose sight of who I am."

Anna Vitale is a sixteen-year-old singer-songwriter who grew up singing in a musical family. Drawn to music from an early age, Anna began writing her own songs at the age of twelve. With six talented siblings, she gained valuable experience singing in church services, theatrical productions, and homemade musicals. Most recently, she starred as Mary Poppins at her local high school.

Anna has released two EPs with renowned producer David Kershenbaum, and she is currently working on a full fourteen-song album. An accomplished pianist, Anna has studied since she was seven and composes most of her songs on the piano, ukulele, or guitar. She hopes all her listeners feel connected to her music and relate to it in their way.



Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single Head In The Clouds Photo
Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single 'Head In The Clouds'
Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, ‘80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop.
Jonas Blue Returns With Summer Smash Finally With Rani Photo
Jonas Blue Returns With Summer Smash 'Finally' With Rani
Jonas’s debut album, Blue is certified Gold in the UK and US and was winner of the Brit Breakthrough Award. Jonas has collaborated with a star-studded cast of artists across his career including Becky Hill, Rita Ora, Joe Jonas, Paloma Faith, Liam Payne, Tiesto, MK, RAYE, Nina Nesbitt, HRVY, Raye, JP Cooper, Arlissa, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.
Erin Duvall Releases Mothers Day Song To Be Here Photo
Erin Duvall Releases Mother's Day Song 'To Be Here'
Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall has released her country music Mother's Day song, 'To Be Here.' The beautiful tribute to all mothers out there is about the magical love she has for her children and the admiration she has for anyone who is raising children or has raised them.
Taleban Dooda Releases New Single Mind of a Maniac Photo
Taleban Dooda Releases New Single 'Mind of a Maniac'
The new single arrives shortly after Dooda's boisterous tracks 'Major Pain;' “Come After Me” and Step Wit A Passion mixtape, which dropped in late 2022 and boasted the hit single “If It Happen It Happen.” That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.

More Hot Stories For You


Velvet Beach Releases Debut Album 'The Dream'Velvet Beach Releases Debut Album 'The Dream'
April 12, 2023

Following the success of previous singles 'Arm's Length' and 'Home (Is It True),' which picked up notable press recognition in Obscure Sound, Exclaim!, and more, Toronto-based alt-pop band Velvet Beach returns with their debut full-length album, 'The Dream.'
Sabrina Ponte Releases New Country-pop Single 'Rodeo Heart'Sabrina Ponte Releases New Country-pop Single 'Rodeo Heart'
April 12, 2023

Sabrina Ponte masters the pop-country sound as she releases her newest single 'Rodeo Heart.'
Hannah Anders Releases New Single 'Redneck Riding Hood'Hannah Anders Releases New Single 'Redneck Riding Hood'
April 12, 2023

Country artist Hannah Anders has released new single and video for 'Redneck Riding Hood.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Megan Knight Releases New Single 'Dancing In The Mirror'Megan Knight Releases New Single 'Dancing In The Mirror'
April 12, 2023

Country-pop singer-songwriter Megan Knight has released a new single and music video for 'Dancing in the Mirror.'
Country Artist Reed Foley Releases New Single 'Ain't The First Time'Country Artist Reed Foley Releases New Single 'Ain't The First Time'
April 12, 2023

Rising country artist Reed Foley's new single 'Ain't The First Time'' is now available on all streaming and download services.
share