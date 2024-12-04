Anna Shoemaker Releases 'Iced Coffee' Track

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie-pop gem Anna Shoemaker has released the moody "Iced Coffee," via +1 Records. This introspective track delves into the bittersweet complexities of love, regret, and the haunting echoes of a past relationship. Showcasing Anna's signature style, the song masterfully intertwines raw vulnerability with poetic storytelling, resulting in an evocative anthem that leaves a lasting impression on listeners well beyond its final note.

About the song, Anna says, “Iced Coffee is about that moment of weakness after a break up where you’re like “wait no never mind I'm lying I love you more than anything”. When you’ve been with someone so long the thought of losing them is the scariest thing in the world- even if it is for the better. I think this song is about me not being able to fathom that loss. I really wish that love could be enough when it comes to a relationship but there are just so many other pieces that have to fit when you want to share a life with someone.”

Anna is set to release her sophomore album, Someone Should Stop Her, on February 21, 2025. Known for her alt-leaning production, intoxicating pop melodies, and unflinching lyricism, Anna’s music vividly captures the turbulence, charm, and self-reflection of young adulthood. This album truly chronicles her journey of personal evolution. This upcoming release embraces a stripped-back production, offering listeners the intimacy of a late-night conversation with a big sister, where vulnerability takes center stage.

Anna is currently supporting Joe P on his headline tour. All remaining dates are listed below and HERE.

FALL TOUR WITH JOE P 2024

Tuesday, December 3 - Burlington, VT – High Ground Showcase Lounge

Wednesday, December 4 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

Thursday, December 5- Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Friday, December 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, December 13 - Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

Photo credit: Josefine Cardoni

