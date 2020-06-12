Anna Clendening Makes Atlantic Records Debut With 'Get Me'

Atlantic Records is proud to announce the singing of rising pop singer-songwriter Anna Clendening, alongside the arrival her new single "Get Me" - available now with a stunningly shot visual companion. "This music video is one of the most personal videos I've shot," explains Clendening of the video. "To be able to use my home and my most intimate spaces to convey a song written about an ex relationship was amazing."

Listen below!

The Chapel Hill-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter relates through unfiltered lyrics ripped right from her notebook, robust vocals quaking with emotion, and brutal honesty. These ingredients struck a chord with listeners everywhere when she released her RIAA-certified Gold single "Boys Like You" in 2017, amassing over 100 million streams and critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Ones To Watch, Refinery29 & more. Meanwhile her debut EP, 2019's Waves, generated over 150 million streams in under six months as she joined gnash on the road and headlined her own Waves Tour. Clendening has also lent her voice to high-profile collaborations with Illenium ("Broken Ones"), Lost Kings ("Too Far Gone"), Phantoms ("Say It"), and most recently Matoma ("Let It Go"). Signing to Atlantic Records earlier this year, she dove into writing her forthcoming 2020 EP and first full-length offering.

"Get Me" reflects her growth. Lone guitar reverberates against breathy verses as she recounts, "I got you tattooed on my skin to remind myself that I'm better than this, so did you think you'd show up and I'd let you in?" Her newfound confidence bleeds into the refrain, "You didn't get me then, so you don't get me now."

In tandem with her honest songwriting, Clendening has proven to be a source of universal encouragement and an incredible advocate for mental health awareness. Following years of anxiety and personal struggles around the topic, she carefully relayed the ups and downs of these experiences into her music - eventually being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. "Get Me" and her forthcoming releases continue to showcase her refreshing candor and strive to further normalize conversations around the topic.

"About five years ago, someone came up to me and said, 'By fighting through your anxiety in this huge uncomfortable moment on stage, you made me feel so comfortable'," shares Clendening. "I was like, 'Well s, now I'm in it. I've got to be open about it.' I want you to be able to scream my music in the car. I want you to feel like the things going through your head are normal. I want you to feel empowered. I want you to feel loved. I am loud. I am obnoxious. I am a potty mouth. I'm very emotional. I write music. I wear sweatpants. I'm myself. I'm just fing human, man."

