Anime Audio Series 'The Legend of Glaive' Release Episode 2 (Part 1) in Japanese Dub

Part 2 will be released on August 19th with new and exciting twists.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Anime Audio Series 'The Legend of Glaive' Release Episode 2 (Part 1) in Japanese Dub

Anime audio series The Legend of Glaive release the first part of its latest episode in Japanese Dub on streaming services like Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Amazon Podcast, KKBOX, and other podcast platforms. The Legend of Glaive YouTube release includes English subtitles. The episode introduces the character Yuna as she travels to the present time from the past after the death of her parents.

Part 2 will be released on August 19th with new and exciting twists. Produced by GMB Japan as an original series, the story follows Shion, the last of his race, as he searches for the legendary artifact known as The Glaive, which grants the holder any wish he or she desires. Yuna joins Shion as they both set out on a wild journey with danger, tragedy, adventure, and mystery.

GMB Japan plans to release a 12-episode season with three more renewed seasons to follow. For more information on the Legend of Glaive, visit the official Twitter page at twitter.com/legendofglaive

