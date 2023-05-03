Ani Cordero Shares 'One Hundred Years (de un siglo a aquí)' Single

Ani Cordero recently announced the June 9 release of her bilingual concept album, Anamores (Ana + Amores). Anamores is an album of radical love, embracing the wholeness of her being by drawing on her childhood.

Today, Ani released the album's opening track "One Hundred Years (de un siglo a aquí)," a promise to the future. "One Hundred Years (de un siglo a aquí)" is a personal message to Ani's great-great-grandchild from the perspective of being an ancestor.

The album version of the song is trilingual, with a chant of Taíno words "Borikén" (the original name of Puerto Rico) and "Ni Yara" (place of water) casting a spell and the song switching from English verses to Spanish choruses. It's a message of reassurance and resilience. Ani will also release versions in English and Spanish to make sure the message can reach and be understood by as many as possible.

Anamores was written in the quiet uncertainty of the pandemic, and during this time Ani did a deep dive into a meditation practice. Each song is rooted in love (Self-love, Love of a Child, Platonic Love, Love of the Creative Spirit, Love for our Ancestors). The songs have a deepness and healing vibe. Every song on the album is visually represented by a card, in an accompanying deck of meditation cards, produced by Ani, that will be circulating and available in the real and virtual world.

Ani Cordero is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, drummer, and activist based in NYC who grew up navigating two different cultures: traveling between Atlanta, Georgia, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. As a child, Ani felt there were three different versions of herself: The Spanish-speaking one, the English-speaking one, and the one that existed in the magical pre-language spirit space between the two - her own private place she called Aniworld. (Pre-Save Anamores HERE).

It's a bilingual album that blends folkloric & Latin percussion with indie-pop production. This album has a percussive, meditative thread throughout and does a deep dive into approaching life from a place of love.

Ani Cordero will present Anamores at Joe's Pub in New York City on June 11 at 6 pm. Tickets are on sale now on the Joe's Pub website.