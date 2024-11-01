Andy Grammer Releases 'Monster' Deluxe Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy Award winner and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer has released the deluxe version of his acclaimed new studio album Monster via S-Curve Records. The deluxe album includes 16 additions to the original 11-track project, including three all-new releases: “Gray” featuring Grammer’s wife AIJIA, a new version of “Joy” with Trombone Shorty & Galactic providing their unique New Orleans flair on the track, and “Jump” which premiered this Earth Day exclusively on National Geographic.

Monster sees Grammer elevating the high-energy songwriting that has won him millions of fans around the globe and leaning into acoustic melodies inspired by a novel foray into the mandolin. Grammer poignantly explores themes of family, relationships, happiness, and letting go across the project. At its core, Monster is Grammer’s most personal and sonically versatile album to date, serving as a testament to the musician’s prowess as a songwriter and artist, as he explores the human condition in all its complex beauty.

“Love deepens with time, bringing both beauty and delicate insecurities,” says Grammer about the new single. “Singing these truths as a married couple is brutally sweet—and we’re excited to share more in the future.”

Grammer will soon wrap his nationwide ‘Greater Than: A One Man Show’ tour, which received significant praise from fans and critics alike, thanks to Grammer’s remarkable artistry and vulnerability, which transcends the usual boundaries of entertainer and audience. In February 2025, Grammer and his full band will embark on a coast-to-coast tour in support of Monster, stopping along the way at iconic venues like New Orleans’ Orpheum Theater, Houston’s House of Blues, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Orlando’s Hard Rock Live. The tour promises an exciting evening with Grammer performing both classic hits and new fan favorites off Monster like “I Do” and “Magic.” See the full Monster tour routing below. Tickets are on sale now at andygrammer.com.

Upcoming Andy Grammer Tour Dates

December 12 - Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center

*Rescheduled Greater Than: A One Man Show date

December 13 - Oakland, CA - Alice 97.3’s Alice In Wonderland

February 28 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

March 2 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts

March 4 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

March 7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

March 8 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Resort

March 9 - Amarillo, TX - Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts

March 11 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 12 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

March 13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

March 14 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

March 16 - Birmingham, AL - Alys Stephens Center

March 17 - Louisville, KY - The Brown Theatre

March 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

March 19 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

March 21 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

March 22 - Clearwater, FL - The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

March 23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

