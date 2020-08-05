Andy Frasco and the U.N. Announces Two Night Interactive Online Concert Experience

The band will play two sets of music including their new album 'Keep On Keepin' On'.

Andy Frasco and The U.N. are together for the 1st time since Quarantine for a two night 100% interactive online concert experience!

They'll be playing two sets of music including their new album 'Keep On Keepin' On' in its entirety for the first time ever. Tune in for a night of music, complete with sit-ins & extracurriculars that you decide during each set. You choose the adventure that you would like the band to take.

Streaming live & alone from Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom August 21st & 22nd! Tune in from 7 - 10 pm MTN.

The VIP package includes a ticket to the stream, t-shirt, and a signed screen print poster designed by Amor de Verano Studio

Super VIP option that includes all of the above plus a two night Zoom FroDown with Andy post show each night. Zoom will include drinking games & a Stay The F*ck Home Dance Party.

The interactive experience is presented by 14er Boulder, KAMU Labs, & Frio American Brewed.

