Andrew Wells-Oberegger to Release New Album 'Déjouer le glas'

The album Déjouer le glas by Andrew Wells-Oberegger is an inspiring artistic and personal testimony. The bells almost tolled for the 46-year-old composer-arranger-producer-musician, but he stood tall with grace and hope. He will release 11 high-quality instrumental pieces on November 15. The album will be available on streaming platforms.

The release of Déjouer le glas will be celebrated live in Montreal (Maison de la culture Ahuntsic) on November 15, in Sherbrooke (La Petite Boîte Noire) on November 19, and in Bromont (Centre Culturel St-John) on November 24.

The nuanced expression of emotions is a hallmark of this silky, radiant album, especially given the intense feelings experienced during its creation. The recording approach, which involved capturing all the performances "live," to reflect the authenticity the artist aimed for. The objective was to create the sincerest offering possible.

Despite the theme of illness, which is the central driving force of this second solo album, there is neither tragedy nor despair in Déjouer le glas. The atmosphere leans towards compassion and appreciation. Andrew Wells-Oberegger's music is beautiful, more than ever. Because this album, tinged with the theme of death, is above all a hymn to life. This is precisely what is felt in the final piece titled Répit.

"The album was written in a state of doubt and introspection (the piece Dans le bleu)," Andrew shares. "My body has been a battlefield; it has been ravaged. I've experienced a rollercoaster of emotions over the past few years. But I was mostly in a state of serenity and acceptance of the illness. During this difficult journey, I felt gratitude for everything that is important to me: my family, my genuine friendships, and music."

Instrumental, acoustic, neoclassical, and cinematic are just a few labels that could accompany the album Déjouer le glas. The pieces shift from melancholic and mysterious to contemplative, luminous, and poetic. Some tracks carry palpable intensity, while the overall atmosphere remains contrasting and soothing.

About the artist

Andrew Wells-Oberegger is a Canadian composer, arranger, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. With over twenty years of professional involvement in early and world music, he distinguishes himself with a remarkable mastery of a wide variety of instruments including oud, bagpipes, saz, mandolin, bouzouki, guitar, Renaissance lute, and santoor.

Building upon an impressive academic background and guided exploration of musical traditions both local and global, he extends his capabilities to include vocals, various flutes, and unique percussion instruments: daff, req, and the Italian tamburello...

A familiar presence on stage and in the studio, he can be heard on over twenty albums with different ensembles including La Nef, La Mandragore, ESEM, Cercamon, De Lònga, and La Strada. Five of these recordings have earned Opus Awards, including one with ESEM in the "World Music and Traditional Music" category, for which he handled recording and production duties. Many projects bearing his mark have also been nominated at ADISQ gala in "Best World Music Album," Opus Awards, and Canadian Folk Music Awards between 2008 and 2024.

The year 2021 marked a turning point in his career as an artist, driven by an unprecedented creative impulse to showcase his compositions for the first time. Seeking to immortalize previously ephemeral pieces, his debut solo album Long Way Home — nominated for a GAMIQ award in the "World Album of the Year" category — unfolds as distinct yet interconnected pieces, tracing the path inward, the longest journey through encounters, events, surprises, to the eventual return home. In essence, twelve musical compositions akin to living canvases.

Balancing intellect with emotion, represented by Canis Major Music agency in the United States, the musician delicately weaves and navigates narratives that transcend language, evoking melancholy and serenity in turns. While his approach may appear erudite, it remains deeply rooted in the intimate, leaving ample space for a certain intuitive dimension. Andrew Wells-Oberegger reimagines world music without imitation, painting rich, multi-layered universes in textures and colors that one can imagine inhabiting.

Photo credit: Alex BG

