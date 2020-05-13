Andrew Combs Releases 'This Is The Light (Quarantine EP)'

Today, Nashville singer-songwriter Andrew Combs released This Is The Light (Quarantine EP), a five-song Bandcamp exclusive. All earnings from the EP will be donated to MusiCares' COVID relief fund. Combs also released a music video for the EP's third track "Fire Escape."

"This is a collection of love songs - for my wife, my daughter, the moon, an Ingmar Bergman film - all little pieces I love about quarantine life that I tried to magnify," Combs explains. "The pandemic has obviously caused anxiety, pain, and frustration for many people, so it's hard for me to relish in the fact I am able to stay at home and be creative, but I'd be lying if I said this whole experience has not been fruitful for my art."

"Without any sort of pressure coming from the industry side, it's been freeing to make some new recordings for fun!" Combs continues. "Everything about this EP happened organically. The songs were written quickly, recorded on my humble little recording rig (a laptop, keyboard, and two microphones), then sent on to musician friends to lay down tracks from their own home recording setups."

The EP features pedal steel and electric guitar from Spencer Cullum (Steelism), drums from Dominic Billett, bass and electric guitar from Jerry Bernhardt, and Dan Knobler mixed, mastered, and played various instruments. Filmmaker Austin Leih produced the video for "Fire Escape" and is currently working on another for the track "Your Light, Your Love."

This Is The Light (Quarantine EP) follows Andrew Combs' 2019 full-length album Ideal Man, which was released via New West Records and met with widespread critical acclaim. Mojo Magazine stated in their 4/5 Star Review, "Combs is a songwriting marvel fast approaching something truly miraculous." NPR Music called it "An incredibly dynamic record" while the Associated Press said "Ideal Man is an exceptional example of quality songwriting and adventurous musicality." Rolling Stone also said it "...is the most self-styled piece of work he's ever put out, bearing the marks and textures of an artist who has figured out how to translate the varied sounds he hears in his head into his records."

This Is The Light (Quarantine EP) Tracklist

1. Your Light, Your Love

2. This Is The Light

3. Fire Escape

4. To Love Someone

5. Through The Glass





