Andrew Belle Releases Single + Video 'Nightshade'

Chicago-based indie alternative artist Andrew Belle has released his captivating new single "Nightshade," the lovestruck title-track from his forthcoming album due out on August 20th - available now for PRE-ADD/PRE-SAVE. The track is accompanied by the official music video that premiered on YouTube today, and was directed by Matt Delisi (Judah & the Lion, Liza Anne) who also shot the visuals for previously released album tracks "My Poor Heart" and "Spectrum."

"Nightshade" is about two people being swept away in the excitement and passion of a new relationship. The chorus may come off a bit dark or sinister, but it's really a love song recounting a dream-like state they don't necessarily want to wake from. - Andrew Belle

With 2+ MILLION monthly listeners across streaming platforms, Belle's new single comes on the heels of his September headline tour selling out months in advance. The run includes acoustic performances in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Nashville. Confirmed dates can be found below.

On Nightshade Belle collaborated with long-time producer Chad Copelin (LANY, Ben Rector, BRONCHO), and drummer/programmer James McAlister (Sufjan Stevens, The National), this time recording at the vaunted Sonic Ranch Studios in Tornillo, TX - the birthplace of albums by Bon Iver, Beach House and many more. With a good portion of Nightshade tackling a subject that has become part of our cultural zeitgeist - mental health - the album serves as a soundtrack for anyone driving out of a season of perpetual midnight in their life; toward a sunrise that is a little more hopeful.

Andrew Belle's new single "Nightshade" is available to STREAM HERE via all DSPs and you can watch the official music video HERE. Nightshade is out in full on August 20th and available for PRE-ADD/PRE-SAVE. For all up-to-date information on Andrew Belle, please stay tuned to his socials below and www.andrewbelle.com.