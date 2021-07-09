Andrew Belle Announces 'Nightshade' LP

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Andrew Belle has announced his new album Nightshade - due out August 20th, 2021.

Alongside the news of Nightshade Belle has shared vibrant new single "Spectrum" with a music video directed by Matt Delisi (Judah & the Lion, Liza Anne) - WATCH HERE. The track, along with much of the record, addresses a subject that has become part of our cultural zeitgeist - mental health. Specifically, how we deal with life itself and why we seem to be drawn toward unhealthy coping mechanisms.

"Spectrum" describes someone that uses love and relationships as a way to cope with the difficulties of life. It touches on various aspects of mental health, including co-dependency, which I think is something that many of us were forced to confront over the course of the last year. - Andrew Belle

On Nightshade, Belle once again collaborated with long time producer Chad Copelin (LANY, Ben Rector, BRONCHO), drummer/programmer James McAlister (Sufjan Stevens, The National), and fellow artist SYML who co-wrote "My Poor Heart" with Belle - the pulsing, driving love song that dropped last month in advance of the album announce.

When it came time record the album, Belle took his trusted collaborators to the vaunted Sonic Ranch Studios, located on the US-Mexico border in Tornillo, Texas. The studio compound, which sits on a 1,700-acre pecan orchard, boasts the world's largest residential recording studio complex and has been the birthplace of albums by Bon Iver, Beach House and more.

Nightshade is out on August 20th and new single "Spectrum" is out now via all DSPs - you can stream the track HERE and watch the official music video HERE. For all up-to-date information on Andrew Belle, please stay tuned to his socials below and www.andrewbelle.com.

Catch Andrew Belle on His Intimate Acoustic Tour This Fall

9/9 @ Schubas in Chicago, IL

9/11 @ Rockwood Music Hall in New York, NY

9/16 @ High Watt in Nashville, TN

9/18 @ The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles, CA