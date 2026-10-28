Andrew Balfour & DEAD OF WINTER Release NÔTINIKÊW (I WENT TO WAR)

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Award-winning composer Andrew Balfour and acclaimed chamber choir Dead of Winter, under the direction of Mel Braun, have presented 'nôtinikêw (I went to war),' released digitally on October 23, 2026, with Leaf Music (LM320). nôtinikêw is a powerful work honouring the Indigenous soldiers of the 107th Timber Wolf (Winnipeg) Battalion who served during the First World War. Through music, storytelling, and ceremony, the work sheds light on their extraordinary service and the injustices they faced upon returning home.

In 1915, the 107th Battalion was born under the leadership of Glenlyon Campbell, a Saskatchewan settler fluent in Cree and Ojibwe who recruited First Nations hunters from Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. By 1916, these men were serving on the Western Front as engineers, trench builders, ammunition carriers, and snipers. Uprooted from their communities and traditions, they endured the horrors of war while distinguishing themselves through remarkable skill and resilience.

Structured as a musical journey, nôtinikêw follows a young Indigenous soldier from enlistment to the battlefield and ultimately toward healing. Original compositions, spoken narratives, traditional songs, drumming, and Wilfred Owen's Anthem for Doomed Youth weave together themes of sacrifice, trauma, remembrance, and the enduring strength found in ceremony and community.

While these soldiers fought bravely for Canada, many returned to find themselves denied the benefits and recognition afforded to white veterans. By bringing their experiences to the forefront, nôtinikêw restores an often-overlooked chapter of Canadian history and invites audiences to reflect on the lasting impact of war, injustice, and reconciliation. nôtinikêw is an act of remembrance and healing. Closing with traditional drumming and a call for peace, the work honours the resilience of Indigenous veterans while amplifying stories that deserve to be heard.

About Andrew Balfour

Andrew Balfour is a self-taught award-winning Cree composer/conductor/singer/sound designer with a large body of choral, instrumental, electro-acoustic and orchestral work. Andrew specializes in creating 'concept concerts', many influenced by his love of Baroque and early music and infused with Indigenous subject matter and collaboration.

About Dead of Winter

Dead of Winter is a vocal ensemble based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, founded in 1996 by composer Andrew Balfour. Known for innovative programming and concept concerts, the group weaves together early music, original compositions, and powerful cross-cultural storytelling, directed by conductor Mel Braun, with artistic co-direction by Mel Braun and Andrew Balfour.

Leaf Music is an independent recording label based in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Nashville, Tennessee, making and distributing high-quality classical music recordings by artists and composers from across North America. Its growing catalogue of solo, orchestral, and chamber music is distributed by Naxos of America to music retailers, download providers, and streaming services worldwide. Leaf Music is also a provider of professional audio and video production, post-production services and integrated music marketing and distribution in North America.









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