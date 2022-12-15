Andrea, Matteo, Virginia Bocelli to Perform TikTok Concert Live from SkyWay Monte Bianco

On December 15 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 12pm EST, TikTok will present an unforgettable Christmas performance by world-renowned Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, his 25 year old son Matteo and 10 year old daughter Virginia from the majestic Mont Bianco, the highest mountain in the Alps on the border between Italy and France.

The Bocelli family will perform songs from their chart-topping new album, 'A Family Christmas', in the incredible scenery of the Aosta Valley, at an altitude of 3,466 meters.

Andrea Bocelli is one of the most beloved tenors of all time. Matteo Bocelli is one of the most promising international new singer-songwriters, and Virginia Bocelli joins the talented family on 'A Family Christmas', topping charts around the world. The album perfectly captures the Bocelli festive spirit in full flow, with new renditions of traditional carols arranged for all three voices.

This very special festive TikTok LIVE will see the Bocelli Family performing from Skyway Monte Bianco at 11,371 feet high as the trio present a festive special with Christmas classics and music from their first ever album together 'A Family Christmas'.

Andrea, Matteo and Virginia are no strangers to TikTok and have over 600,000 followers combined, regularly engaging with the TikTok community by sharing behind the scenes clips with family along with some incredible performances.

The concert on Mont Bianco will also be 100% sustainable thanks to the use of totally renewable energy made available by CVA, the Valle D'Aosta water company. This the third world appointment in Valle D'Aosta for the project, after the Savoia Castle shown in the launch video for the single "The Greatest Gift", and the enchanted city of Gressoney, featured in the Bocelli's YouTube special that was streamed worldwide on December 4th.

Speaking of the special Mont Bianco performance, the Bocelli family said: "This has to be the most beautiful and challenging location we've ever performed in. To say it will be cold is an understatement, but we couldn't miss out on this incredible opportunity to sing together at the top of the Italian Alps. This is going to be such a unique experience and even with the wind whipping our faces, we couldn't help but feel the warmth and magic of the Christmas season."

Also, released tomorrow is the Bocelli's festive rendition of "Feliz Navidad" featured on 'A Family Christmas'. The new single is celebrated on Disney+ in an iconic new short "The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad."

In the short from "The Simpsons," Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli. The Bocellis will also perform tomorrow morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan and later in the evening on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

'A Family Christmas' was released in full on 21 October on Decca/Capitol Records, in a celebration of the family's generations of musical talent.

Tune in on December 15th at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET, for this unforgettable performance on TikTok from the Bocelli family.