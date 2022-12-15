Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrea, Matteo, Virginia Bocelli to Perform TikTok Concert Live from SkyWay Monte Bianco

Andrea, Matteo, Virginia Bocelli to Perform TikTok Concert Live from SkyWay Monte Bianco

The concert will be on December 15 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 12pm EST.

Dec. 15, 2022  

On December 15 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 12pm EST, TikTok will present an unforgettable Christmas performance by world-renowned Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, his 25 year old son Matteo and 10 year old daughter Virginia from the majestic Mont Bianco, the highest mountain in the Alps on the border between Italy and France.

The Bocelli family will perform songs from their chart-topping new album, 'A Family Christmas', in the incredible scenery of the Aosta Valley, at an altitude of 3,466 meters.

Andrea Bocelli is one of the most beloved tenors of all time. Matteo Bocelli is one of the most promising international new singer-songwriters, and Virginia Bocelli joins the talented family on 'A Family Christmas', topping charts around the world. The album perfectly captures the Bocelli festive spirit in full flow, with new renditions of traditional carols arranged for all three voices.

This very special festive TikTok LIVE will see the Bocelli Family performing from Skyway Monte Bianco at 11,371 feet high as the trio present a festive special with Christmas classics and music from their first ever album together 'A Family Christmas'.

Andrea, Matteo and Virginia are no strangers to TikTok and have over 600,000 followers combined, regularly engaging with the TikTok community by sharing behind the scenes clips with family along with some incredible performances.

The concert on Mont Bianco will also be 100% sustainable thanks to the use of totally renewable energy made available by CVA, the Valle D'Aosta water company. This the third world appointment in Valle D'Aosta for the project, after the Savoia Castle shown in the launch video for the single "The Greatest Gift", and the enchanted city of Gressoney, featured in the Bocelli's YouTube special that was streamed worldwide on December 4th.

Speaking of the special Mont Bianco performance, the Bocelli family said: "This has to be the most beautiful and challenging location we've ever performed in. To say it will be cold is an understatement, but we couldn't miss out on this incredible opportunity to sing together at the top of the Italian Alps. This is going to be such a unique experience and even with the wind whipping our faces, we couldn't help but feel the warmth and magic of the Christmas season."

Also, released tomorrow is the Bocelli's festive rendition of "Feliz Navidad" featured on 'A Family Christmas'. The new single is celebrated on Disney+ in an iconic new short "The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad."

In the short from "The Simpsons," Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli. The Bocellis will also perform tomorrow morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan and later in the evening on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

'A Family Christmas' was released in full on 21 October on Decca/Capitol Records, in a celebration of the family's generations of musical talent.

Tune in on December 15th at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET, for this unforgettable performance on TikTok from the Bocelli family.



Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK for Brand New Song Tell Me Its Over Photo
Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK for Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'
On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker. acquees’ latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul.
Music Producer The Pocket Queen Launches Drumming, Production, And Branding Course On Soun Photo
Music Producer The Pocket Queen Launches Drumming, Production, And Branding Course On Soundfly
Soundfly's newest online course, 'The Pocket Queen: Moving at Your Own Tempo,' is out now as part of the platform's digital subscription library.
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, YELLOWJACKETS) Announces New EP Second Sleep Photo
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'
Second Sleep follows a busy year for the film and television composer, and Shudder to Think frontman. Early this year, Lakeshore Records released Blood Hive, the original score from the SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS featuring music composed by Craig and his frequent collaborator Anna Waronker (that dog.).
Martina McBride Wraps Her 12th Annual The Joy of Christmas Tour Photo
Martina McBride Wraps Her 12th Annual 'The Joy of Christmas Tour'
One of Country music’s most iconic performers, Martina McBride, will be wrapping her 12th Annual “The Joy of Christmas Tour” this weekend in Fayetteville, AR on December 18th. Continuing with a tradition of fans and of Martina herself, the tour has brought the enchantment and warmth of the holiday season to fans with performances of classic tunes.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK for Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK for Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'
December 14, 2022

On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker. acquees’ latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul.
VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet CostumeVIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume
December 14, 2022

Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'
December 14, 2022

Second Sleep follows a busy year for the film and television composer, and Shudder to Think frontman. Early this year, Lakeshore Records released Blood Hive, the original score from the SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS featuring music composed by Craig and his frequent collaborator Anna Waronker (that dog.).
HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third SeasonHBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season
December 14, 2022

Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one.
VIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOEVIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOE
December 14, 2022

Jordan E. Cooper appeared on Morning Joe this morning to urge audiences to see his play, Ain't No Mo', to save it from its December 18 closing date. During the interview, Cooper, who is the youngest Black playwright in Broadway history, discussed the economic problems that the show has faced during its Broadway run. Watch the video interview now!
share