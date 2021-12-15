Andrea Bocelli Shares New Single 'Hallelujah' Featuring His Daughter Virginia Bocelli

World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli released the heart-warming new single "Hallelujah" with his daughter Virginia Bocelli, performed live from his record-breaking holiday livestream Believe in Christmas.

As announced last week, Andrea Bocelli will be performing as part of the star-studded In Performance at the White House event, where he and Virginia, along with Bocelli's son Matteo, will sing "Hallelujah" together. The event will be broadcast on PBS, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET.

The show-stopping rendition of Leonard Cohen's classic "Hallelujah" marks Virginia Bocelli's musical debut. The tender father-daughter rendition showcases the family's incredible vocal harmonies and taps into the special bond that exists between parent and child.

Pollstar raved about the duo together, recognizing Andrea's "mellifluous voice, itself beyond compare," while citing Virginia as the, "8-year old girl who stole the show." To watch the beautiful moment captured at The Majestic Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House in Italy for Believe in Christmas.

"It was a tender debut for my daughter Virginia and a show in which we symbolically took the hand of the world to finally turn the page, bolstered by the magic of the spirit of Christmas, thanks to music that rose to prayer, dispensing smiles and positive energy," shared Bocelli.

This week, Bocelli is on the road for his largest tour to date, with two nights at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 15th and 16th. The tour features Bocelli alongside some of the top orchestras in the country. The North American dates are to be followed by shows in Europe for the new year, before returning to the US for his highly-anticipated annual 'In Concert for Valentine's' tour in February.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Luca Rossetti