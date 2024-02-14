Andra Day Drops Her Rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' on Streaming

Multi-platinum vocalist, Grammy winner, and Academy Award nominee Andra Day shares her soaring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on all streaming platforms.

Day's forthcoming album, Cassandra, arrives this Spring and features standout singles, "Where Do We Go" and "Probably." Pre-order/Pre-save HERE.

ABOUT ANDRA DAY:

GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter, activist, and acclaimed actress Andra Day has been bearing her heart on the world's stage for years. She was initially best known for her 2016 GRAMMY- nominated behemoth, “Rise Up,” which amassed over 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification. And she's performed alongside everyone from Stevie Wonder and the Obamas to Nick Jonas and Alicia Keys.

In 2021, her feature-acting debut in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday (in which she starred as Holiday herself), earned her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama and a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Visual Media and a BET Award for Best Actress. Since the film, she hasn't slowed down, making appearances at The Golden Globes, The View, The Tonight Show, and The Daily Show, among others.

What's more, Andra continues to support causes close to her heart, and has worked with GiveDirectly, Public Counsel, and the Biden/Harris administration to name a few. Her upcoming studio album Cassandra is a soulful and timeless body of work that captures the artist's essence and inimitable vocals.

﻿Photo Credit - Kevin Mazur / Getty Images