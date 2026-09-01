Andrè Schuen and Daniel Heide to Release MAHLER: LIEDER Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Note: the press release text describes an album containing Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen, Kindertotenlieder, Rückert-Lieder and Urlicht, which differs from the subtitle provided (pairing only Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen and Urlicht). Per the grounding rules, I have preserved the factual content as stated in the press release body text.

Baritone Andrè Schuen and pianist Daniel Heide are turning to a composer whose music has been a constant presence in their artistic lives for many years on their new album, 'MAHLER Lieder.' The recording will be released by CAvi Music on 9 October 2026 and brings together the Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen, Kindertotenlieder, Rückert-Lieder and Urlicht in their versions for voice and piano.

Mahler's songs have been an important part of Schuen's repertoire for more than a decade. He first performed the Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen over ten years ago and has returned to Mahler's music time and again ever since – in recital and in the concert hall, in versions with piano as well as with orchestra. 'There is music that gives answers. And there is music that has the courage to leave questions unanswered,' Schuen writes in the booklet accompanying the new album. 'For me, Gustav Mahler's songs belong to the latter category. Every time I have the opportunity to sing them, I discover a different person within them – sometimes the young seeker, sometimes the lover, sometimes the despairing soul, sometimes someone who has learned not to fight pain, but to look it in the face.'

At the same time, the album documents the longstanding artistic partnership between Andrè Schuen and Daniel Heide. For many years, the two have appeared together at leading recital venues across Europe, shaping their interpretations through years of close collaboration. With the new Mahler album, Schuen and Heide return to CAvi Music, the label that released several of their earlier recordings. They later continued their joint discography with Deutsche Grammophon, recording Schubert's major song cycles.

In October and November, Andrè Schuen will turn to Schumann's Liederkreis, Op. 24 and Dichterliebe, with recitals at the Schubertiade Hohenems, in Weimar, Bolzano, Munich, London and Luxembourg. At the Wiener Konzerthaus, he will perform a selection of songs by Gustav Mahler with the Wiener Symphoniker and Petr Popelka.

Concert Preview (Selection)

from 26 Sep | Zurich | Wagner: Tannhäuser - Wolfram

30 Sep | Weimar | Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 24 & Dichterliebe Op. 48 (D. Heide)

2 Oct | Schubertiade Hohenems | Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 24 & Dichterliebe Op. 48 (D. Heide)

2|3 Nov | Bolzano | Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 24 & Dichterliebe Op. 48 (J. Drake)

9 Nov | Munich | Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 24 & Dichterliebe Op. 48 (J. Drake)

12 Nov | London | Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 24 & Dichterliebe Op. 48 (J. Drake)

15 Nov | Vienna | Schumann: Liederkreis, Op 24 & Brahms Selected Songs (Nikola Hillebrand, Julius Drake)

20|22 Nov | Vienna | Wiener Symphoniker, P. Popelka | Mahler: Selected Songs

26 Nov | Luxembourg | Schumann: Liederkreis, Op. 24 & Dichterliebe Op. 48 (J. Drake)

Photo Credit: Guido Werner / CAvi Label



Photo Credit: Guido Werner / CAvi Label

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...