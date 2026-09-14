Ana Sky to Support WESTLIFE's 25th Anniversary Tour Sept 29

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Emerging singer-songwriter Ana Sky announced her direct support for Westlife's upcoming 25th Anniversary UK & European Tour. Kicking off September 29 in Aberdeen, the arena run will take Ana across the UK and Europe with stops including London's O2 Arena, Manchester's Co-op Live, Glasgow, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Cologne and Zurich.

The tour marks a major next step for Ana following the release of her debut EP, Prologue, earlier this summer. Led by her new single, 'Bad Guys,' the project showcases her cinematic pop sound and emotionally honest songwriting, with additional tracks including 'King of Hearts,' 'LSR' and 'Blvd Dreams.' Ana has been steadily building her international live presence, previously supporting Jesse McCartney on his U.S. Weightless Tour and most recently touring the UK and Europe with Leah Kate.

Ana Sky is entering a major breakout moment following the success of her single 'King of Hearts,' which hit #1 on both the UK Pop Chart and the iTunes UK Main Chart, further cementing her as one of the most exciting emerging young voices in alt-pop.

The release follows the massive success of her breakout single 'Loving You Is Hard,' which amassed more than 2 million views, and helped fuel a sold-out U.S. tour with Jesse McCartney. Ana also works alongside producer AC Burrell, whose credits include Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

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