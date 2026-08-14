Ana Sky Releases Debut EP PROLOGUE After UK Chart-Topping Single

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Alt-pop artist Ana Sky has released her debut EP, PROLOGUE, marking a milestone in what has become a breakout stretch for the rising songwriter. The project follows the success of her single KING OF HEARTS, which reached number one on both the UK Pop Chart and the iTunes UK Main Chart. Ana Sky spent the spring and early summer touring across Europe and the United States as an opening act for Leah Kate, building momentum ahead of the EP's release.

Ana is far from another algorithm-made artist. Her sound blends melancholic pop, indie edge, and timeless emotional songwriting, earning her growing national and international attention.

See more at www.anaskymusic.com.

Ana Sky's rise follows her earlier single LOVING YOU IS HARD, which drew more than two million views and contributed to a sold-out U.S. tour with Jesse McCartney. She has also worked with producer AC Burrell, whose credits include Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, and has been featured in Flaunt, Wonderland, and LADYGUNN.

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