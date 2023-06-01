American Idol Alum Alex Miller Takes Starring Role In His New Music Video, “Girl, I Know A Guy”

American Idol alum Alex Miller continues to push his comfort zone, taking on the male lead in his latest music video, "Girl, I Know A Guy." While Alex has appeared in each of his previous videos, it has been in a performance capacity; this is his first outing as an actor.

"I really enjoyed it," Miller admits. "I'm a huge fan of Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks, and so I just channelled them and let 'er rip." His approach worked; Pitt's pouty simmer and Hanks' sense of humor are evident throughout. The clip opens to a sunlit bedroom and a leggy brunette beginning her day. Quick cuts are used to jump the story forward with Alex sitting on the tailgate of a pickup truck, singing his heart out. Cut back to the female lead as she enters her local coffee shop, and Alex appears as a smitten waiter and the romancing begins. Between free coffee and a forgotten handbag, the stars align and, in a dream sequence the two lovebirds romp through an idyllic meadow towards what promises, surely, to be a life of bliss. It's an upbeat treatment for a mid-tempo love song - and it's pure Alex Miller.

Conceptualized by Director / Videographer Steve Kinney and shot at The Bluebird restaurant in Stanford, Kentucky and on rolling farmland in Lancaster, KY, the "Girl, I Know A Guy" video is a nice "step out of the box" for the up-and-coming Country star. Miller shares the spotlight with actress Calloway Denton, who was featured in his previous video, "When God Made The South."

"She made it easy for me," says Alex, whose limited acting experience consisted of a four-year-run as a toy soldier (K-3rd grade), and a portrayal of Captain Hook at the age of 10. "Now, I think acting would be a pretty cool gig," he adds with a laugh. "I'd love to be a gunslinger in an old Western or a mobster in a 1920s gangster film."

Movie roles will have to wait however, as Miller is fully committed to his music at this point. The best piece of advice he received during his Season 19 run on the popular show was to continually "expand his boundaries" and to explore ... and that's exactly what he does on his upcoming EP, due out in October. Between now and then he has a slew of dates booked.

Upcoming shows include:

June 10 - Hodgenville, KY - City Celebration

June 11 - Nashville, TN - Sunday Mornin' Country Event (Opry House stage)

June 16 - Clarence, MO - Clarence Homecoming

June 19 - Peru, IN - Miami County 4-H Fair

June 24 - Murray, KY - Froggy 103.7 Summer Concert Series

July 3 - Charleston, IL - Red, White & Blue Days (Drake Milligan)

July 5 - Ft. Loramie, OH - Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes (Drake Milligan)

July 20 - Elk River, MN - Sherburne County Fair

July 21 - Valparaiso, IN - Porter County Agricultural Fair

Aug 3 - Brainerd, MN - Crow Wing County Fair

Aug 5 - Sutton, WV - Braxton Co. Fair (Noah Thompson)

Aug 9 - Burlington, KY - Boone Co. Fair

Aug 12 - Cortland, VA - Franklin Southampton County Fair

Aug 14-16 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair

Aug 17 - Louisville, KY - KY State Fair (Chris Janson)

Aug 18 - Lewisburg, WV - West Virginia State Fair

Aug 19 - Centre Hall, PA - Centre Co. Grange Fair (HunterGirl)

Aug 24 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

Aug 26 - Pennsboro, WV - Hootenanny at Boston's Farm

Sept 9 - West Lebanon, IN - TBA

Sept 10 - Arcola, IL - Arcola Broomcorn Festival

Sept 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - OK State Fair (Tracy Byrd)

Sept 22 - Lawrenceburg, KY - Anderson County Burgoo Festival

Sept 30 - Deerfield, WI - TBA

Currently, the "Girl, I Know A Guy" (Billy Jam Records) single is "bubbling under" at Country radio, and fans can purchase Click Here now.

Alex first found national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19. It was a massive change for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter - who was still working on the family's farm when he was accepted for the show. His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank Jr., Jamey Johnson, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Aaron Watson, Generation Radio, King Calaway, Niko Moon, and more. Alex was the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month (October 2021), and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. His debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records, April 2022), delivered three well-received singles: "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me," "Don't Let The Barn Door Hit Ya" and "Through With You" (which took Alex to the Top 35 of the Billboard Indicator Chart, and reached #1 on THE COUNTRY NETWORK with its companion music video). His previous single, "When God Made The South," hit on multiple charts; the track is from his upcoming EP. In March, Miller was thrilled to join CMR Nashville, Europe's #1 Country Music Radio Station, to guest host MILLER TIME, a one-hour curated program. New monthly episodes will broadcast throughout 2023. At 6' 6" Alex commands attention wherever he goes. Fans love his engaging onstage presence, and media loves his quick wit and humble attitude. He's young, he's fun and he's declared this is MILLER TIME.