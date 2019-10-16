Amazon Music Announces 'Produced By T Bone Burnett' Series

Amazon Music today announces the latest installment of its "Produced By" series, featuring the 13-time Grammy-winning producer T Bone Burnett. Right now, Amazon Music customers can stream the first Amazon Original track from Produced By T Bone Burnett, a brand new song from Manchester Orchestra titled "Xela." Tomorrow, all Amazon Original tracks Produced By T Bone Burnett will become available, including songs from Ida Mae, I'm With Her, and Logan Ledger. The full playlist will be available on all Amazon Music tiers, including Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and the newly launched Amazon Music HD, the premium tier featuring an extensive catalog of lossless sound.

"The Amazon Originals Produced By series provided me with a chance to collaborate with some killer artists" writes Burnett. "The first four artists in the Series are Manchester Orchestra, I'm With Her, Ida Mae, and Logan Ledger. Every one of them was seriously good and seriously great to work with. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I did recording them."

"Produced By" is a series of Amazon Original music developed to spotlight today's community of producers working behind the scenes to develop the best in music. "Produced By" pairs producers with a collection of some of today's top artists across various genres to create exclusive, new recordings for Amazon Music listeners. Since fall 2018, Amazon Music has released "Produced by Matt Ross-Spang," "Produced by Simone Felice," and "Produced by Adrian Younge." Future "Produced By" installments will feature other acclaimed producers and artists from a variety of genres including Latin, Indie, Country, and R&B.

"Having wanted to work with him for years, we were really excited to take a song we love and hear it through T Bone's lens," said Andy Hull, lead singer of Manchester Orchestra. "He encouraged us to follow our instincts and to let the simplicity do the talking. This song started as a late night lullaby and has since evolved into something a bit more majestic and powerful. It was a true privilege getting to work with T Bone and his team on this song and we look forward to future collaborations."

Launched last month, Amazon Music HD provides customers with the best quality recording available for streaming, with more than 50 million songs in High Definition, and millions of songs in Ultra HD, the highest quality streaming audio available. Today, Manchester Orchestra's "Xela" is available in Ultra HD, (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate of 96 kHz. To hear the new song, Amazon Music listeners can simply ask: "Alexa, play the Amazon Original by Manchester Orchestra" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. Beginning tomorrow, ask: "Alexa, play the playlist Produced by T Bone Burnett."

Atlanta-based indie rock quartet Manchester Orchestra released their 5th full-length album, A Black Mile to the Surface in 2017. The album was praised by The Guardian, The Alternative Press, Exclaim! and Pitchfork.

T Bone Burnett has won 13 Grammy Awards with 18 nominations, including four for his contributions to the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack. Throughout his extensive career, he has produced albums for artists such as Sara Bareilles the Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, the Wallflowers, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, and Elton John and Leon Russell. He has also contributed music to films such as O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Crazy Heart, Walk The Line, and The Hunger Games.

In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.





