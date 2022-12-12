Amazon Music Announce +44 Live With JAE5 and Friends

Amazon Music today announce +44 Live, a brand-new live music event from Amazon Music's flagship Black music playlist brand, +44, that exists as a space to celebrate and amplify Black music genres, the artists that make the music, as well as the culture behind it.

The show will take place in London on 22nd February 2023, and will see JAE5 and friends perform at King's Cross venue Lafayette. Pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday 14th December, general sale starts on Friday 16th December.

Talking about +44 Live, Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music's Head of Music Industry, UK, Australia & New Zealand said; "It's a natural evolution to extend the +44 brand with a series of live performances from the artists who are championed every single day on the service. Having one of the most talented and prolific producers, JAE5, with a host of artists is the perfect line up for this event.

+44 is making artist to fan connections everywhere you look, whether that's the +44 stage at Notting Hill Carnival, an intimate masterclass with Stormzy or a fan meet and greet and livestream with Central Cee. +44 Live with JAE5 & Friends will be a memorable night for any fan of Black music in the UK and I am excited to build +44 Live into a staple event in the music calendar."

On performing at +44 Live, JAE5 says; "I've been waiting to do my own show for time!! I think now is the perfect moment. I'm doing it with +44 and Amazon Music which is proper sick, we're gonna make it ultimate vibes!! I want everyone to come ready to enjoy the JAE5 experience."

Gurj Summan - Promoter, Live Nation Entertainment added; "Bringing +44 to life is a massive moment for the culture and for the fans. JAE5 is one of the most exciting artists in the scene and has gone from strength to strength. We know the fans are in for an incredible show with some special guests. Having +44 take the stage, continues to show the unrivalled experience of live music today"

+44 is Amazon Music's flagship Black music playlist brand and exists as a space to celebrate and amplify Black music genres, the artists that make the music, as well as the culture behind it. It connects audiences to the artists they love via original content, livestreams and exclusive access.

It has expanded into genre specific playlists including +44 AFRO, +44 RAP, +44 R&B and +44 FLOW alongside the +44 Podcast and sponsorships such as Rampage's stage at Notting Hill Carnival. Each week in the +44 Podcast, Zeze Millz and Sideman are joined by some of the biggest names in Black music, sports, film, TV and culture, tackling some of the hottest issues of the week - from the biggest stories to hit the news agenda - to the latest releases across music, film or fashion.

The +44 podcast and Instagram account provide a platform for guests to add their voices to the latest cultural debates, and to join the hosting duo as they celebrate Black culture in the UK.

Recent projects from Amazon Music's +44 include collaborations with Stormzy on a free to attend three-day pop-up This Is What I Mean House in London, featuring live conversations with Stormzy, performances, a merch shop, an immersive listening experience for fans and more.

The second project, Stormzy: This Is What I Mean - Live From Queen Elizabeth Hall is available to watch on Prime Video now. During the special show that was hosted by Julie Adenuga, Stormzy discussed his new era in his own words, talking in depth about the musicality of his album, the creative process, the future and much more in front of an audience of figures from across the entertainment industry along with specially invited members of the community. Stormzy also gave the first live performance of 'My Presidents Are Black' from his new album.

