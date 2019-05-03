Amason Shares Video For YOU DON'T HAVE TO CALL ME

Amason haved shared the video for their latest track, "You Don't Have To Call Me." The first release since their 2016 covers EP California Airport Love (which included their dazzling cover of Foreigner's "I Want To Know What Love Is"), "You Don't Have To Call Me" is the Swedish quintet's first new material since their lauded 2015 LP Sky City.

WATCH the video for "You Don't Have To Call Me"

created by the band's Pontus Winnberg HERE.

Amason began as a result of various chance meetings, but it wasn't until the end of 2012 the band got together for real: Amanda Bergman (of Idiot Wind) on synthesizer and vocals, Gustav Ejstes (of Dungen) on organ, guitar and vocals, Pontus Winnberg (ofMiike Snow) on piano, Petter Winnberg (of Little Majorette) on bass and vocals, andNils Törnqvist (of Little Majorette) on drums.

Their first single, "Margins", was followed soon by a self-titled EP released in August 2013 on Swedish indie INGRID, which included the intoxicating single "Went To War", that saw them purring into the AAA radio charts in the US. In 2014, Amason released the Swedish singles "Ålen" [The Eel] and "Duvan" [The Dove]. Their refreshingly pop toned debut album Sky City was released in 2015.

Sky City was hailed by both music fans and critics alike as one of the best albums of the year. At the Swedish Grammis Awards, the band won 'Best Album of the Year' and was also nominated in the categories 'Best Artist', 'Best Pop Song', 'Best Lyricist' and 'Best Composer'.

Amason's delicate beauty and enchanting versatility was warmly received across Europe and North America. NPR Music wrote, "Sung mostly in English (and occasionally in Swedish), the lyrics are strong and poetic, with patterned vocals often sung in unison. Never locked to one mood, these songs convey the spirit of a variety show in concert; on Sky City, they replicate the intimacy and care of a great mixtape."

The band embarked on several tours and filled the stages of multiple music festivals in Scandinavia and the United States, including satisfyingly woozy sets at Austin City Limits, Way Out West, Peace and Love and Oya Festivals. The band's members, all of whom play in other projects (hence the "Swedish supergroup" tag bestowed on them by some of the music press), have continued their synergistic magic for another album - this one to be released in August 2019. Watch this space.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You