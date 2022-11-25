Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amai Kuda et Les Bois Share New Album 'EmUrgency!'

Amai Kuda et Les Bois Share New Album 'EmUrgency!'

The album addresses the need for both personal and communal emergence.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Amai Kuda et Les Bois - Toronto's favorite musical movement - are proud to release their latest album EmUrgency!, which is available across all music platforms. The release of EmUrgency! was preceded by "Eshu", "Oshun" and the latest single, "Which Way".

"EmUrgency! is both an act of healing and an act of resistance," says Amai Kuda. It is a collection of prayer songs, war chants, lullabies and love ballads for our times. Primarily composed from 2018 to 2020, with co-write and production contributions by her then 16-year old son (Imoja), EmUrgency! addresses issues of colonization, police brutality, parenting Black youth in a racist world, the protection of the environment, reclaiming African spirituality and decolonization.

To better explore these issues and shed light on African spirituality, Amai Kuda et Les Bois are collaborating with rising Nigerian animators Spoof Animation, part of the burgeoning animation community in Africa, for the album's visuals. Like the album, the animated videos for EmUrgency! draw on timeless themes found in ancient traditions while addressing current events, and are, in fact, teasers for a full animated series that Amai Kuda is creating based on the album.

Amai is committed to addressing the need for more Black animated content, and more popular media that portrays African spirituality and mythology in a positive light. "After 500 years of colonial genocide designed to erase us, remembering and reclaiming who we are is, in fact, the most powerful way to fight back against the colonizer," she says.

Born from Amai Kuda's journey as a queer woman of African descent reconnecting to her cultural knowledge and supporting her community in processes of healing, the album and visuals speak to the struggles, wisdoms, and joys of walking an unconventional path guided by ancestors and orishas, to come into her power as a mother, healer, warrior and griot.

The album addresses the need for both personal and communal emergence. "There is urgency in the emergence process," she says, because it is, in fact, a matter of survival. Likening it to a plant that must be brought into the light to be kept alive, Amai is passionate about the need for African spiritual practices to be brought out of hiding in order for both the traditions, and the peoples that rely on them, to survive.

That said, Amai doesn't romanticize the journey of emergence, or pretend that it is an easy one. She knows all too well the discrimination, rejection, and pushback faced by people like herself for walking a path that is in direct opposition to the dominant narratives of our society, but she credits the support of ancestors and the Orishas with enabling her to get stronger through the struggles rather than be defeated or broken by them.

Through sharing her journey Amai Kuda hopes to inspire others who are facing similar challenges on their healing journey to stay true to themselves and persist in the face of opposition.

EmUrgency! was recorded, mixed and mastered at Quantum Vox Music with co-producer, Jimmy Kiddo, and reflects Amai's vast influences: Afro-House, Motown, alt-rock, hip hop and downtempo, with inflections of Amai's Trinidadian heritage and Toronto upbringing in the mix.

The album speaks to the struggles, wisdoms, and joys of Amai's journey, being guided by ancestors and Orishas, and staying true to her calling as mother, healer, warrior and artist, despite the many obstacles facing Black, queer women in the music industry and society at large. On EmUrgency!, Amai delves into African Indigenous spiritual traditions, connecting with gods and deities of Yoruba cosmology, the anti-colonial war for survival, unconditional love, honoring elders, as well as the inner child and how to preserve it in times of struggle.

Listen to the new album here:



London Producer ELLES Remixes Modern Life by FEMES Photo
London Producer ELLES Remixes 'Modern Life' by FEMES
‘Modern Life (ELLES Cry at night remix)’ is a dark house remix of the third single “Modern life” from FEMES’ debut EP ‘A Shadow of Dreams’. Euphoric pianos offset darker undertones over a garagey beat, coupled with FEMES emotive vocals, this beguiling remix delivers an emotive light and shade throughout for soul-searching dance-floor moments.
Chris James Releases New Track I Wanna Feel Good Photo
Chris James Releases New Track 'I Wanna Feel Good'
Berlin based songwriter and producer Chris James teams up with gnash for his new song “I Wanna Feel Good” via Nettwerk Music Group. Delivering an honest, upbeat indie-pop song about doing your best, “I Wanna Feel Good” was written alongside gnash during a recent visit to Los Angeles. The track was born after only a couple hours from a conversation.
Ana Kiri Releases New Song Beat Of Freedom Photo
Ana Kiri Releases New Song 'Beat Of Freedom'
Thanksgiving weekend is a time for family and pondering our roots. Ana Kiri returns with the perfect song for the occasion. 'Beat of Freedom' is a vulnerable, inspirational song by Ukrainian born and raised, Ana Kiri.
The Flaming Lips Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Box Set Is Available Now Photo
The Flaming Lips 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' Box Set Is Available Now
The LP box set has 40 tracks never released on vinyl and over 30 previously unreleased tracks. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition will be available, via Warner Records, on all streaming services and as a 6 CD box set (featuring 100 tracks) on November 25 to mark the 20th anniversary year.

From This Author - Michael Major


SYML Unveils New Song 'Better Part of Me' Featuring Sara WatkinsSYML Unveils New Song 'Better Part of Me' Featuring Sara Watkins
November 25, 2022

“Better Part of Me,” the new song from SYML—the solo project of singer, songwriter and producer Brian Fennell—featuring bluegrass vocalist and fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek and Watkins Family Hour. “Better Part of Me” follows recent single “Howling” featuring Lucius, which debuted alongside a video directed by Benjamin Lussier.  
Hög sjö Announces Self-Titled Debut AlbumHög sjö Announces Self-Titled Debut Album
November 25, 2022

Hög sjö is the artist moniker of the esteemed Swedish producer, musician and songwriter Patrik Berger. He has been behind huge hits for the likes of Robyn, Charli XCX, Diana Ross, Tame Impala, Taylor Swift, Sigrid, Mura Masa, Icona Pop, Santigold, Lana Del Rey and many more.
ELI SMART Releases 'Aloha Soul' EPELI SMART Releases 'Aloha Soul' EP
November 25, 2022

Rising singer-songwriter Eli Smart has released his new EP, Aloha Soul. Hailing from the Hawaiian island of Kauai, he was raised by a family of musicians and grew up on a diet of soul legends such as Gladys Knight, Jimi Hendrix, Prince and The Beatles. Smart moved to Liverpool in his late teens and has since made The UK his second home.
Kathleen Releases 'Asking the Aspens (Live)' From 'Live From Highland Park' EPKathleen Releases 'Asking the Aspens (Live)' From 'Live From Highland Park' EP
November 25, 2022

In the midst of the Global Pandemic, she originally recorded this six-song set live in a Los Angeles backyard accompanied by bandmates and collaborators Aaron Liao (bass, backing vocals), Jay Tibbits (drums, synth bass). The tracklisting notably consists of favorites from her breakthrough Kathleen I EP and the follow-up Kathleen II EP.
Danish Singer-Songwriter Kleo Shares Debut EP 'I Love This Movie'Danish Singer-Songwriter Kleo Shares Debut EP 'I Love This Movie'
November 25, 2022

Kleo has always been fascinated by movies and as a child she could fully immerse herself in the characters appearing on the big screen. Now she's made an EP, 'I Love This Movie' (out November 25th via Tambourhinoceros), about life's defining experiences - both the big and ecstatic and the difficult and dark.
share