Always You Announce New Album AGAINST THE WORLD, Share Title Track

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Always You, the twin duo of Christoph and Anton Hochheim, have announced their new album Against The World, out November 13 via Hit The North Records. The album is produced by Jack Tatum (Wild Nothing). The duo has also shared a new single and video for the title track, 'Against The World.'

'Against The World' is the title track from Always You's new full length record. Written by Christoph and Anton Hochheim (members of Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing, The Pains of Being Pure At Heart, Jerry Paper, The Depreciation Guild, etc) and produced by Jack Tatum (Wild Nothing), the brothers make a dramatic departure from their sophisti-pop romanticism into much more visceral territory. 'Against The World' is a manic manifesto drawing a line in the sand where love is the only resistance against the forces manufacturing distance and dissent between us.

On the track, Always You share: ''Against the World' is a manic manifesto drawing a line in the sand where love is the only resistance against the forces manufacturing distance and dissent between us. It's a rallying cry pushing for something better, a staunch refusal of the status quo fuelled by the strong belief that we all deserve better.'

Always You return with a bold new chapter in their already varied and eclectic career. Los Angeles based twin brothers Christoph and Anton Hochheim have always forged their own path while working alongside their hive mind of musician comrades (playing with Beach Fossils, Wild Nothing, The Pains of Being Pure At Heart, MGMT, Jerry Paper, The Depreciation Guild, etc.), all of which helped shape their sonic identity along the way. Formally known as Ablebody, the brothers have explored the worlds of lo fi hypnagogic laptop pop, sophisticated synth pop steeped in '80s UK and Japanese new wave, as well as kitsch-en sink lounge ballads inspired by the great chansons of yesteryear.

With their new album, Against The World, their debut release with Hit the North Records, the twins make a dramatic departure from the romantic balladeering of Bloom Off the Rose into much more visceral territory. With Jack Tatum (Wild Nothing) at the helm guiding the production and mixing, he tirelessly broke down and reconstructed all the elements with the twins, pushing the sonics to the absolute breaking point.

Heavy guitars and bending sheets of white noise clash over frenzied hi hats and Prodigy-esque sub bass. Abrupt starts and stops crash down with the weight of the world, leaving no room for ambiguity. Drum & bass and house beats pound over soaring melodies and chopped vocal samples. The ballads sparkle brighter with more heart and tension than anything they've explored in the past. Their signature sophisti-pop sheen is still very much intact however, with legendary China Crisis singer Gary Daly offering vocals on a track that shimmers with kindred sensibilities.

Against The World is a statement for and against the times; a manic manifesto drawing a line in the sand where love is the only resistance against the forces manufacturing distance and dissent between us. It's a rallying cry pushing for something better, a staunch refusal of the status quo fueled by a strong belief that we all deserve better.

The album resonates with a deep sense of longing for something else, anything else than this; a different reality, an alternate timeline. Increasingly divorced from the world around us, the false promises of a new lover, a new leader, or a new savior become impossible to resist. We long to be seen, and for someone to see us in a broader context than we can see ourselves. The fantasy leads us further and further underground, leaving miles of rubble in its wake and keeping us all just out of reach.

Nowhere else to dig but down.

Tracklist

1. Against The World

2. Eye To Eye

3. 1994

4. Lone Luxury

5. Shadow Play

6. Heart On A Pedestal

7. Walking On Air

8. Love Is The Resistance

9. I'll Say It The Right Way This Time

10. Neverlasting Love

Photo Credit: Kasey Makal



Photo Credit: Kasey Makal

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