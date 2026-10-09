ALUNA Releases New Track 'Moaning (With Jengi)'

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Aluna has released her brand-new track 'Moaning (with Jengi),' out today. A raw and unapologetic reclamation of pleasure, the track sees the vocalist, songwriter and producer step into a bold new era — one shaped by motherhood, female identity and her experiences navigating a male-dominated dance world.

'Moaning' is a true story, raw and exposed. There are so many ways our pleasure is taken from us, then sold back in artificial forms. Pleasure is the new anarchy,' Aluna shares. 'After becoming a mother for the first time, I carried on pouring all my energy into parenting and working until I reached that classic 'sunken place' burnout. In that dark place, pleasure became a fascination. I'd forgotten what pleased me. I had to start thinking about that and finding little ways to take back ownership of my own pleasure.'

That reclamation sits at the heart of 'Moaning (with Jengi),' a pacey party anthem that turns something deeply personal into something visceral and liberating for the dancefloor. With Aluna's unmistakable vocals at its center, the song signals an artist looking inward while pushing her sound — and herself — forward.

'Moaning (with Jengi)' arrives following several prolific years for Aluna since the release of her critically acclaimed 2023 album MYCELiUM. She has continued to move fluidly through the global dance landscape, releasing a string of chart-shaking releases, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in dance music, including Disclosure, DJ Snake, Flume, Skrillex, Diplo, Kaytranada and SG Lewis. She has also toured internationally bringing her unmistakable vocals, dance anthems and DJ sets to stages around the world.

Beyond her own music, Aluna has remained one of dance music's most vital advocates, continuing to champion Black and queer artists through Noir Fever, a record label, publishing company, and event series she founded in 2021 to create space and visibility for historically underrepresented voices within electronic music.

Now, 'Moaning (with Jengi)' opens the door to Aluna's next chapter. Drawing on more than a decade in music, her experiences within a male-dominated genre, motherhood and an evolving relationship with her own identity, Aluna is turning the lens inward — exploring pleasure, autonomy and what it means to reclaim parts of yourself that have been lost along the way.

'Moaning (with Jengi)' is out everywhere now.

Photo Credit: Williejane Dent



Photo Credit: Williejane Dent

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