TSHA Releases New Single TELL ME (Feat. Pollena), Tour Runs Through Oct 16

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TSHA has released a new single titled TELL ME (Feat. Pollena), featuring London-based electro-pop artist Pollena, via Major Recordings/Warner Records. The track was named BBC Radio 1 Dance Party's Hottest Record of the week, combining TSHA's electronic production style with Pollena's vocals.

It is a sleek, groove-driven cut that pairs TSHA's signature electronic sound with Pollena's captivating vocals. Built around an infectious rhythm, dynamic production, and an undeniable sense of movement, the track strikes a balance between dancefloor energy and effortless appeal. TELL ME (Feat. Pollena) sees TSHA continuing to push the boundaries of modern electronic music, delivering a polished yet instinctive record designed to resonate both in the club and beyond.

'Tell Me (Feat. Pollena)' is available to buy or stream at https://tsha.lnk.to/TellMe.

About TSHA

TSHA is one of the most influential voices in contemporary electronic music, known for her emotionally rich, club-rooted sound and forward-thinking creative vision. Raised in Fareham and shaped by London's vibrant club culture, she emerged as a self-taught producer blending melodic house with UK garage, rave textures, and leftfield pop sensibilities. Her debut album Capricorn Sun earned widespread acclaim, including Album of the Year honors from DJ Mag and BBC Radio 1 Dance, while its follow-up Sad Girl further expanded her sonic palette. With over 185 million streams, a MOBO Award win, and a Grammy nomination to her name, TSHA has collaborated with a diverse range of global artists while maintaining a strong presence on international stages. Beyond her own music, she is the founder of Jackfruit, a community-driven platform and label dedicated to championing emerging talent. Now entering a new chapter through her partnership with Warner Records, TSHA continues to evolve as not just an artist, but a curator and cultural force shaping the future of electronic music.

TSHA Upcoming Tour Dates

08/08 - Old Royal Naval College - London, UK

08/12 - Hï - Ibiza, Spain

08/13 - Aquasella Festival - Arriondas, Spain

08/14 - Boomtown Festival - Winchester, UK

08/28 - Touquet Music Beach Festival - Le Touquet, France

08/30 - Lost Village Festival - Norton Disney, UK

09/07 - Pacha Ibiza - Ibiza, Spain

09/11 - Palais - London, UK

09/12 - Home Again Club Festival - Berlin, Germany

09/18 - Pikes - Ibiza, Spain

09/26 - Quinta Mira Rio - Caparica, Portugal

10/16 - Eolicafest - Granadilla, Spain

TSHA has spent the summer touring internationally, with headlining shows in San Francisco, Miami and Brooklyn, an opening slot for Disclosure in Chicago, and festival performances including Beyond The Pale in Dublin and FVDED In The Park in Surrey. Upcoming dates include a headlining performance at Old Royal Naval College in London on August 8, multiple Ibiza appearances, and festival stops such as Aquasella Festival in Spain and Boomtown Festival in Winchester, UK, with the tour continuing through Eolicafest in Granadilla, Spain on October 16.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ngai



Photo Credit: Nicole Ngai

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