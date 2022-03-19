Alt-Rock Band Glove Releases Debut Album

Coming out the gates swinging with one of the strongest debut albums of the year, Glove releases Boom Nights independently today. The nine-track project is a taste of the alt-rock/synthwave niche dominated by the Tampa-based group. The all-out dystopian rapture of this album is uniquely captured in a concise and addictive package. Listen to Boom Nights HERE.

With the consistent mindset that the band never has to be one singular configuration or check off any particular boxes, the goal of this record is to allow listeners to take from it what they need at that moment in time. Boom Nights can be anything from the soundtrack to a hedonistic night out that ends with the sun already up or perhaps a slow burner of an evening spent alone.

On the album release, the band said, "Boom Nights is a collection of songs meant to be ambiguous. We believe it's important for the listener to be able to interpret the songs however resonates with them. Boom Nights could be the best or worst night of your life."

During the pandemic, Glove took multiple trips to Nashville to fine tune Boom Nights with close collaborator Brad Shultz (Cage The Elephant). With uninterrupted focus in a world shut down, the final product is the exact statement Glove wanted to make to properly introduce themselves to listeners. With producer Brad Shultz's seasoned ear, and mixing engineer, Jeremy Ferguson, the band was able to push their sound further than previously imaginable.

Starting today, the band will be on a North American run supporting Nation of Language. No stranger to the festival circuit, Glove will also be making appearances at SXSW, Treefort Music Festival and more to be announced. In May, the band will be joining A Place to Bury Strangers on another North American run. And then to close out the month of August, Glove will be joining Jack White on three show dates. All updates on upcoming shows can be found here.

ABOUT GLOVE

Glove are at the forefront of cutting-edge new aged nostalgia. Funneling the feeling of a seedy nightclub into a well-polished package, the pure magnetism and style of the group won them early attention from Spotify's New Noise playlist for their single "Behaviour." Continuing that momentum with each subsequent release, Glove is penning the soundtrack to dystopian rapture.

Formed in Tampa, FL and made up of Rod Wendt, Brie Deux, Michelle Primiani and Justin Burns, Glove are a fluid unit wherein there is not a singular front person. This aligns with the band's creative ethos in opposition to being categorized as one fixed configuration, but rather, amorphous, generating intrigue, suspense, and excitement among fans. Glove's live performances are something like a mosh pit mixed with Studio 54, gracing the stages of Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees and Levitation and on the road with White Reaper, The Nude Party and BRONCHO. In support of their debut album Boom Nights, produced by Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz, Glove will be heading out on tours supporting Jack White, Nation of Language and A Place to Bury Strangers as well as performing at SXSW, Treefort Music Festival and more to be announced soon.

Boom Nights will be available on all streaming platforms on March 18.