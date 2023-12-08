Alt-R&B Trailblazer Frex Shares New Single 'Used To' With Jordan Ward

LA-based alt-R&B trailblazer frex today returns with her seductive new single ‘Used To' released via Island Records.

A collaboration with the rising St Louis R&B singer Jordan Ward, the cosy new offering sees the two artists' ethereal vocals blend over a stripped back production, as they muse on the tentative beginnings of a relationship and learning to trust a new partner when you're used to being alone.

Speaking on the single, frex said -

“Used To is about really liking someone and figuring out whether or not you can trust them enough to take the next step.”

Known for her unique melodies and candid storytelling, frex is an artist to watch that is carving her own path and putting human connection at the forefront of her genre-blending artistry. Pulling inspiration from R&B, pop, jazz, classic rock and more, frex uses her music to process her feelings and experiences, and push boundaries with the hope that her artistry helps others embrace their own vulnerability and overcome what they're going through. Raised in a small town in Pennsylvania and now residing in LA, the rising talent is ready to bring her sound to a global stage.



Earlier this year frex dropped the textured, intimate and self-reflective 'Postcards'. The single is a delicate diary entry that sees her reminiscing over a fading relationship while deciding whether to move on and give up hope on it ever getting better. The single arrived to acclaim from COLORS, DMY, Wonderland, Spindle and more.

The unbothered ‘Hoodie Back,' arrived this summer, speaking to frex's unique perspective on love and allowing yourself to be brokenhearted but not a victim with lyrics that cut deep, ‘Hoodie Back' received acclaim from Billboard (calling her their “freshest find”), UPROXX, and more.

The song followed frex's breakthrough, viral hit ‘Oxford Circus' – which debuted in the Spotify Viral 50 upon release and has racked up over 17 million streams on Spotify alone – and recent single ‘Forever Thing,' a dreamy, breathy confession whose synths murmur through a glitchy beat which heralded her new chapter.



frex is fresh from supporting Alina Baraz on her US tour this Autumn and made her UK live debut this summer performing at All Points East Festival and a headline show at London's ‘Folklore', with support from the likes of Spotify, Billboard, Wordplay Magazine and more – stay tuned for more from this bubbling talent.

Listen to the new single here: