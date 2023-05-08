Alt-Dance Trio Haiku Hands Share 'Nunchucka'

The music video was directed by Triana Hernandez (Amyl and the Sniffers, RYE).

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) return with the confidence-boosting party heater "Nunchucka," available now via Spinning Top Records (an offshoot of the management company behind Tame Impala), ahead of a string of US tour dates starting in June.

Urging you to channel your inner carpe diem, "Nunchucka" is an electronic-punk dance floor cut featuring a choir of sung-spoken verses atop crunching synths, driving percussion and sharp word play. Written in Bali alongside a collection of fresh tracks, kaleidoscopic sound and rowdy energy sums up the adrenaline-fueled, "Nunchucka."

"Nunchucka" is visually brought to life in a noir-tinged, warehouse setting. Directed by Triana Hernandez (Amyl and the Sniffers, RYE), the clip sees Haiku Hands and a selection of illusive characters matching the rebellious spirit of the song.

The band say "Nunchucka" is "A super charged high energy self affirmation anthem for anyone who wants to wipe off the patriarchal stain of self-loathing. A song to listen to before you go out, when you're out, and when you get home. Enjoy your life."

Haiku Hand's critically acclaimed self-titled 2020 debut record won fans across the globe at NME, Rolling Stone, DIY, Paste, and more, and was hailed as an "unapologetic blast of gleeful rebellion." Their previous singles, from 2017 debut "Not About You" and 2019's "Dare You Not To Dance" captured fans worldwide for their no-holds barred attitude and infectious melodies.

Haiku Hands will make their much-anticipated return to North America in June to perform at New York's Governor's Ball alongside Pride and festival appearances throughout the US. They've toured extensively throughout Australia, Europe, and the UK., with their synchronized dance moves and high-energy production winning festival crowds over at Vivid Sydney, Splendour in the Grass, Pitch Festival, Laneway Festival, and most recently, Sydney World Pride.

See below for the next energizing live experience from Haiku Hands near you, and turn your own space into a sweaty club with today's newest single, "Nunchucka."

Tour Dates:

Friday, June 9 - Capital City Pride Fest, Des Moines IA
Saturday, June 10 - Gov Ball After Dark, Queens NY
Sunday, June 11 - Governor's Ball, Queens NY
Wednesday, June 14 - El Cid, Los Angeles CA
Friday, June 23 - Cactus Club, Milwaukee WI
Saturday, June 24 - Logan Square Arts Festival, Chicago IL
Sunday, June 25 - Sleeping Village, Chicago IL



Elektragaaz, that mind-bending electronic multi-fusion gang, is back with a vengeance with the release of Your Own Private Cinema, Part 1 the first installment of a planned new six-part series of EPs. Your Own Private Cinema, Part 1 continues and intensifies the diverse and genre-agnostic style of the previous series of EPs, The Synaesthetic Picture Show, which earned a trove of critical praise.

Vocalist  Staci  Griesbach  celebrates legendary  songwriting  duo  Carole King and Gerry Goffin with a 60th anniversary cover of "One Fine Day,"  originally  recorded  and  released  in  1963  by  The  Chiffons,  making  it  to  number  five  on  the  Billboard  charts.  Reimagined  through  the lens  of  Jazz, Griesbach's  cover  release is available  on  streaming  services  exactly  60  years  later  on  May  5th,  2023,  offering a  fresh  interpretation  of  the  classic,  while  underscoring the strength of the original melody and lyric. 

Yellow Dog Records announces a June 23rd release date for Ghost Hymns, the new album from tradition-bred songsmith and fleet fingerpicker William Lee Ellis.

