Alphabeat's Fourth Studio Album 'Don't Know What's Cool Anymore' Available Now

Beloved indie pop band Alphabeat have released their highly anticipated fourth studio album Don't Know What's Cool Anymore - available now via Atlantic Records.

Listed among Billboard's "bops, bangers & jams to take you through the last days of summer" and having charted top 15 in their native Denmark, the album's title track "I Don't Know What's Cool Anymore" marked the band's second new release of 2019. Their comeback single "Shadows" quickly broke into the Top 20 on Billboard's Dance/Club Chart, spent over 22 weeks on the Denmark Top 10 airplay chart and currently boasts over 4.9 million streams.

Following a seven-year hiatus, Alphabeat started writing together again last year after guitarist and songwriter Anders Bønløkke was working on the track "Sometimes" and couldn't help but think, "What if this song was an Alphabeat song?"

Anders SG agreed and the two of them asked Stine Bramsen to join them in the studio.

"It was amazing to sing with Anders again. I think that we all missed the feeling of being in a band and pulling the load together," Stine Bramsen explained. "From the beginning we felt a direct line back to our first album where we were just a bunch of good friends in rehearsal."

Anders SG added, "I got caught up in the feeling that day. In a heartbeat we were back."

The band has also announced a near-sold out 2020 UK headline tour, following recent shows around the world including their first UK headline show in London since their hiatus and performances on the Danish festival circuit. Meanwhile, their triumphant US set at SXSW earlier this year was praised as a "critics pick" by the Austin American-Statesman while Austin360 declared "Alphabeat might be the best pop band in the world."

Since bursting onto the scene in 2006 with their debut single "Fascination," Alphabeat has gone on to earn worldwide critical acclaim and adoration among pop music fans. Having sold more than 1 million albums/singles and boasting five top 30 singles in the UK, the group has been praised for their "dance-floor-pop that can live far off the dance floor" by the New York Times and more. Back together after a six-year hiatus, Alphabeat's comeback was deemed "a triumphant return" by Billboard who concluded "the feel-good, dance party bop proves that even years apart can't hold back their pop prowess."

Alphabeat consists of: Stine Bramsen (vocals), Anders SG (vocals), Anders Bønløkk (guitar/keys), Anders Reinholdt (bass), Troels Møller (drums) and Ramus Nagel (keys).





