Alok and Solardo Collaborate to Release New Track 'Over Again'

Brazilian music superstar and philanthropist Alok, known globally for chart-topping collaborations with John Legend, Jason Derulo, Tove Lo, Ellie Goulding, and many more, has joined forces with UK-based dance music duo Solardo to release their new club single, "Over Again."

The high-energy dance track will undoubtedly get the dancefloor moving all Summer long and is available now on all DSPs and streaming services via SONY International.

"Over Again" is an electrifying fusion of Alok's signature sound and Solardo's tech-house style, resulting in a unique and unforgettable dancefloor experience. The song is extremely captivating with its catchy vocal hook and infectious beat that is sure to get audiences moving. It showcases the exceptional production skills of both Alok and Solardo, with its intricate layers, complex rhythms, and atmospheric sound design.

The track has a timeless feel to it, and it will definitely be a favorite among club-goers and electronic music fans alike.

"Working with Solardo on "Over Again" has been a great experience. I feel we really blended our sounds together nicely and I can't wait for everyone to hear it!" - ALOK

"Over Again" is Brazilian superstar Alok's second single of 2023, following January's groovy disco-inspired single, "Work With My Love," with English singer/songwriter James Arthur. 2022 ended with a slew of releases to cap a highly successful year, which was highlighted by Alok being crowned No. 1 DJ in Latin America and No. 4 in the world by DJ Mag and the launch of his "The Future Is Ancestral" philanthropic event series.

The remarkable inaugural event brought his climate change initiatives and partnership to the United Nations' Global Compact. It helped kick off New York's Climate Change Week with a series of panels and a historic, first-ever performance on the rooftop of the United Nations headquarters. Alok's musical successes in 2022 were also unmatched, with "Deep Down" staying at #1 on Billboard's Dance charts for weeks while his dance-pop anthem "All By Myself" with Ellie Goulding and Sigala flooded radio waves around the world.

With a remarkable 70 million social media followers, the music producer and philanthropist continues to build on his legendary catalog, which already includes global hit singles like "Hear Me Now" and his chart-topping remix of MEDUZA's "Piece of Your Heart," for which he won "Best Remix" at the 2020 International Dance Music Awards.

The extremely versatile and creative duo from the UK, Solardo, complement Alok's style well to bring listeners a truly unique audio-sensory experience on "Over Again." The duo's dedication and love for the club scene is palpable on the track with their recognizable elements of techno, house, and trance.

From 2019's revision of Marshall Jefferson's timeless "Move Your Body" to their hit "XTC" with Eli Brown becoming one of the biggest tracks in Ibiza in its year of release, it's clear that Solardo can simply do no wrong. The UK duo has already been off to a strong start in 2023 with their most recent release "Big Talk," which saw them hit the studio for a huge collaboration with English actor and DJ Idris Elba.

"When Alok approached us about working together we knew we had an amazing opportunity. He is a huge international artist who has reached millions of people with his music. We wanted this track to have an underground DNA in its beats and bass, and the vocals needed to connect with the masses." - Solardo

Listen to the new single here: