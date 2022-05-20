Aloe Blacc's Latest Single 'Mercy' (The Godfather Mix) Is Out Now

As part of the ongoing celebration of the 50th anniversary of THE GODFATHER this year, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Aloe Blacc is dropping a new original composition incorporating the iconic love theme from the cinematic masterpiece.

A throwback to Blacc's Hip-Hop roots, "Mercy (The Godfather Mix)" demonstrates his ability to effortlessly translate THE GODFATHER's unforgettable story into rhyme and verse.

All three films in the epic Godfather trilogy have been meticulously restored under the direction of Francis Ford Coppola and are now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital.

ABOUT ALOE BLACC:

Aloe Blacc is a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and activist born to Panamanian immigrants who settled in California. From the crossover hit "I Need a Dollar" to the chart-toppers "Wake Me Up," "SOS" and "The Man," Aloe has stamped his name on the music scene globally. Spanning several albums and cross-genre collaborations with producers such as Avicii, David Guetta, Tiësto and Zedd, Blacc's multidirectional sound has evolved to occupy a unique pocket that reflects the long and beautiful history of American soul. Through timeless, descriptive songwriting Blacc speaks to the broad range of human experience, from platonic love to love for humanity, from politics to aspiration. Versatile and compassionate, his songwriting is classic in a way that makes categorization irrelevant; indeed, Blacc's lyrics have been paired with dance music and country -- always to stirring effect.

All Love Everything, his latest album, is the singer-songwriter's first collection of material written as a father, a journey that has expanded Blacc's already heartfelt artistic palette. Generous and warm, All Love Everything draws on soul, folk, and contemporary pop, reminding listeners that there's no pigeonholing the human experience. "Becoming a father made me want to share those experiences in music," he says, admitting it's a challenge to translate such a powerful thing into lyrics and melody. But the listeners who have followed Blacc over the course of his career know that his facility with language and sound is deep -- if anyone was up to the task, it's him.