Almost Monday Chase the Summer Sun With New Single 'Sweet Feelings'

California-based indie-pop band almost monday release their new single and visualizer, “sweet feelings.”

Comprised of Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Cole Clisby (guitar) and Luke Fabry (bass), almost monday capture the feeling of longing for the simplicity of a warm California afternoon on “sweet feelings.”

Chill guitar strumming serves as a relaxed backdrop for Daugherty's smooth vocals as he croons, “I want to get back to that warm summer breeze.” Another sanguine indie-pop track, “sweet feelings” ensures that almost monday will keep the carefree summer energy alive year-round. The accompanying visualizer shows a day in the life of the trio, capturing the type of laid-back Southern California day Daugherty sings about.

On the new single, almost monday shares, “We were on a drive up in Northern California and went through the Big Sur stretch of coastline - we've always been so inspired by its beauty and ‘sweet feelings' was really just inspired by that drive.”

“sweet feelings” follows the release of almost monday's additional 2023 singles, “life goes by,”“only wanna dance,” and “coast to coast.” In celebration of the latter, the band hosted their sold-out Endless Summer Pool Party at Hotel Ziggy in Los Angeles on, complete with a performance to their closest fans.

Continuing their festival run this summer and racking up over 313 million streams to date, almost monday continued to impress, playing WonderRoad Festival, Wonderstruck, Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival, and Life Is Beautiful. They also hit the road this year for a co-headlining run with Weathers, joined The Regrettes for a special West Coast show, and headlined their own “only wanna dance” North American tour, selling out venues in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City. Most recently, the band played three buzzworthy showcases at the inaugural SXSW Sydney for House of Vans, Secret Sounds Showcase, and Rolling Stone Presents “The Courtyard.”

The trio will be performing a special New Year's Eve show with Summer Salt in San Diego, and 2024 will see them joining Beach Weather for a run of shows across the Western United States. Full tour dates below.

ALMOST MONDAY LIVE DATES

December 31 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA ^

April 17 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ *

April 20 - Tulips FTW - Fort Worth, TX *

April 21 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK *

April 23 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO *

April 24 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT *

April 26 - El Korah Shrine - Boise, ID *

April 27 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA *

April 30 - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville - Roseville, CA *

May 1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA *

May 3 - Music Box - San Diego, CA

^ With Summer Salt

* With Beach Weather

Stay tuned for upcoming news from almost monday.

About almost monday:

After countless garage jams, D.I.Y. gigs in the back of a surf shop, and innumerable hours writing together, almost monday , first emerging in 2020, has racked up more than 313 million overall streams, uplifting audiences everywhere in the process. Originally from San Diego, the trio—Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Cole Clisby (guitar) and Luke Fabry (bass)—crafted their 2020 debut EP don't say you're ordinary with producers Mark Needham (The Killers, Fleetwood Mac) and Simon Oscroft (The Naked and Famous, DREAMERS).

It ignited a string of buzzing anthems, beginning with “parking lot view” and “come on come on.” Meanwhile, the lead single “broken people,” and the Sofi Tukker remix, crystallized their sun-kissed style with a bold bass bounce and empowering refrain as it cracked the Top 20 at Alternative Radio.

Along the way, they've attracted a growing fan base through a combination of danceable rhythms and uplifting hooks. In 2021, they set the stage for their second EP til the end of time with “live forever,” receiving praise from Alternative Press, Forbes, People, GQ Australia, Earmilk, Flaunt, Ones To Watch, and more. The band followed it with single “cool enough," made their festival debut at Lollapalooza, BottleRock and Firefly, and graced stages with Kings of Leon, Dayglow, Walk The Moon and Joywave.

almost monday continued to accelerate their momentum in 2022 with singles “sunburn” and “sun keeps on shining.” Last year saw the band embarking on a North and South American tour with The Driver Era, a slew of headline shows including a sold-out NY show at Mercury Lounge, along with festival performances at Governor's Ball, WonderBus, and Innings Festival.

In 2023, almost monday continued their live streak with performances at WonderRoad Festival, Wonderstruck Festival, WonderBus Festival, as well as Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, NV today. They also re-joined The Driver Era for an epic summer show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. almost monday have been featured on numerous playlists and stations, including Elton John's Rocket Hour. Their new single “sweet feelings” is out now.

PHOTO CREDIT: AARON OQUENDO