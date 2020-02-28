Ally Brooke is 'Fabulous' in her New Single

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ally Brooke has shared new track "Fabulous" (available now via Latium Entertainment/Atlantic Records) ahead of her debut headline Time To Shine Tour, kicking off next Friday in Chicago, IL. The tour, which includes stops at New York's Gramercy Theatre on March 16th & Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre on April 7th, will see Ally invite #OneFabulousFan on stage to perform the new song with her, amidst a setlist full of upbeat pop anthems and her explosive collaborations.

Produced by Heavy Mellow (Halsey) and interpolating Patti Labelle's "Lady Marmalade," "Fabulous" marks the latest in a series of infectious singles from Ally following her run of blockbuster performances on ABC's Dancing With The Stars - including the disco infused and dancefloor-ready single "No Good." Most recently, she teamed up with GRAMMY-winning DJ/producer Afrojack for the epic club jam "All Night," which premiered via Complex and was deemed an "absolute banger" by E! News.

2019 marked the beginning of an illustrious solo career for Ally Brooke, highlighted by the release of her debut single "Low Key" featuring Tyga and sophomore single "Lips Don't Lie" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Praised as "undeniable" by Stereogum and "straight fire" by Cosmopolitan, "Low Key" charted top 20 on Top 40 radio and the Billboard Pop Chart - in addition to seeing Ally make her solo TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Meanwhile, "Lips Don't Lie" was deemed "another earworm that's sure to ignite dance floors" by Harper's BAZAAR and a "natural fit (...) showcasing her impressive range"by Billboard. Ally has also built up an impressive resume of genre-bending collaborations including "Higher" with Matoma, "Vámonos" with Kris Kross Amsterdam & Messiah, "Perfect" with Topic and "Look At Us Now" with Lost Kings & ASAP Ferg.

Having amassed over 200 million collective worldwide streams, Ally Brooke is only just getting started - with more music coming in 2020.

ALLY BROOKE LIVE:

March 6 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

March 9 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

March 10 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

March 12 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

March 14 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

March 16 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

March 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

March 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 20 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

March 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage

March 24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

March 25 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

March 27 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues

March 28 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

March 29 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

March 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Aura

April 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

April 5 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre





