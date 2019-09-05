Alli Haber's 'Alive' Video Shows The Best Parts Of Boston

Boys of Summer 2019 artist Alli Haber travels around her hometown's busy streets in the "Alive" video. The video, directed by Ernie Vasquez and produced by Strega Entertainment, features Alli singing her heart out to her buzzy pop ballad.

With fun neon animations combined with the bustling environment around her, the video is filled with vibrant energy. "Bright animations light up every corner of each scene and makes you feel alive." -Alli said in an interview with Teen Music Insider.

The video represents the meaning of the song; Going after your dreams and wanting to break free from your day-to-day, doing the things that make you feel Alive.

Alli is speaking truth to her video and following her message. Since pursuing music, Alli has seen wide spread success and many reasons to feel Alive! Touring with The Boys of Summer 2019 tour she performed across the country to thousands of fans. While only her second single, Alli's music and potential continues to expand with each song she writes. Working with producer Jason Strong, "Alive" is a powerful pop anthem that inspires everyone.

With more music along the way, Alli Haber is an artist to keep our eyes on as she keeps pursuing her dreams.

WATCH THE ALIVE VIDEO





